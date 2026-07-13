NAME: David Rozsival
POSITION: RW
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (151st overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 187lb
David Rozsival | PROSPECTS PROFILE
NAME: David Rozsival
2025-26 Stats
|
TEAM
|
LEAGUE
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
Green Bay Gamblers
|
USHL
|
57
|
23
|
14
|
37
NEXT SEASON: Rozsival will head to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota for next season.
NOTE 'EM: David is the nephew of former NHL defenseman Michal Rozsíval, who played over 900 NHL games and won two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks
QUOTE 'EM: Rozsival on what it was like living in Green Bay last season
“Green Bay is cool. All the football fans there and football games. My billet bought me tickets (to a Packers game). Pretty cool. I have to say (I’m a fan) because of Green Bay. I don’t really watch it but I catch up with Green Bay sometimes.”