David Rozsival | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Rozsival will head to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota for next season.

NOTE 'EM: David is the nephew of former NHL defenseman Michal Rozsíval, who played over 900 NHL games and won two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks

QUOTE 'EM: Rozsival on what it was like living in Green Bay last season

“Green Bay is cool. All the football fans there and football games. My billet bought me tickets (to a Packers game). Pretty cool. I have to say (I’m a fan) because of Green Bay. I don’t really watch it but I catch up with Green Bay sometimes.”