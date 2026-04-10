Jack Hughes Named Devils' King Clancy Nominee | FEATURE

Devils center Jack Hughes has been nominated as the team's 2026 representative for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, an award given annually to “the player who best exemplifies qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

It's the third straight year Hughes has been nominated for the award, also receiving the honors in 2024 and 2025.

Hughes has been an active member of the community since being selected by the Devils No. 1 overall in 2019. Among his many causes are contributions to his own reading program, youth hockey, access to hockey, hospital visits, growing the game and building the community.

For his latest chapter in philanthropy, Jack – alongside his younger brother Luke, launched the Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages initiative, a multi-year reading program developed in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy and Hockey in New Jersey designed to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth.

“I know this is a really cool thing that we’re creating and being a part of,” Jack said. “I have a good relationship with the Hockey in New Jersey people. I know a lot of those kids already from past years working with them. This is just a really good interactive way to group Hockey in New Jersey with my passion of reading and the New Jersey Devils and we’re lucky JAG partnered with us to help make this happen.”