Jack Hughes Named Devils' King Clancy Nominee | FEATURE

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By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils center Jack Hughes has been nominated as the team's 2026 representative for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, an award given annually to “the player who best exemplifies qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

It's the third straight year Hughes has been nominated for the award, also receiving the honors in 2024 and 2025. 

Hughes has been an active member of the community since being selected by the Devils No. 1 overall in 2019. Among his many causes are contributions to his own reading program, youth hockey, access to hockey, hospital visits, growing the game and building the community.

For his latest chapter in philanthropy, Jack – alongside his younger brother Luke, launched the Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages initiative, a multi-year reading program developed in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy and Hockey in New Jersey designed to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth.  

“I know this is a really cool thing that we’re creating and being a part of,” Jack said. “I have a good relationship with the Hockey in New Jersey people. I know a lot of those kids already from past years working with them. This is just a really good interactive way to group Hockey in New Jersey with my passion of reading and the New Jersey Devils and we’re lucky JAG partnered with us to help make this happen.”

Introducing the Hughes' Brothers Pucks & Pages, presented by JAG Physical Therapy.

Select children and their families have had the opportunity to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils’ home games. After the game, they’ve meet the Hughes brothers to discuss their book, talk hockey and more.

“This will be really fun to meet these kids and their friends and family after the games,” Jack said. "You can bring people to the game and meet them after and share that experience. It’s a really cool thing that me and Luke can do this year and hopefully for a lot of years to come.

“For me, it’s a hobby that I’ve found to really enjoy. It’s something that over the years I’ve learned to love. I read a lot of books.”

Growing up in a hockey family, Hughes is passionate about the sport and ensuring kids have access to learning it. He knows firsthand how much this sport can change a person’s life and help someone grow by having a sense of community, discipline and fun.

That’s why Jack and Luke work so closely with Hockey in New Jersey (HNJ). Both were named the first official ambassadors for HNJ two years ago. The Hughes brothers help raise money via various functions that goes directly to the HNJ program and helps grow the sport in Newark and the surrounding areas.

HNJ, founded in 2003, sets out to inspire youth to develop life skills, succeed academically and create positive relationships through the sport of hockey. The organization provides free gear, ice time, coaching, life skills training and academic assistance for those aged 6-18.

Jack and Luke surprise a group of Hockey in NJ kids

Hughes and his brother pop in periodically throughout the year to different youth clinics and other events for surprise visits and on-ice sessions with the HNJ participants.

“Jake Hughes brings tremendous value to HNJ as our official ambassador,” Richard A. Giuditta, Jr. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hockey in New Jersey said. “His presence, with brother Luke, will continue to inspire our participants to reach their full potential.”

Hughes teamed up with Bauer for the past four years for a donation for HNJ. The program provided all new equipment to kids new to the sport. The event, held last year, helped kids get fitted properly with equipment including skates, shin pads, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, helmets and sticks.

While much of the above has been publicized, Hughes also makes community visits away from the cameras. His favorite place to drop in is the Ironbound Rink in Newark, which is home to HNJ. These are special moments intended only for Hughes and the kids to build a bond.

Hughes has also participated in other community programs and events, such as the Jersey Girls Hockey Club, the Devils Youth Foundation and hospital visits.

The award winner is chosen by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

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