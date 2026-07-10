Ben Kevan | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Kevan heads into his second full season with Arizona State.

NOTE 'EM: Kevan scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the bronze-medal game at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Champions.

QUOTE 'EM: Kevan on what he has improved in his game going into next season.

"My wall play for sure improved. That was a big point of weakness for me going into the season. Just winning more battles on the wall and being able to get pucks out more cleanly on breakouts. Another one is getting stronger. Over the last year, I gained like 16 pounds of muscle."