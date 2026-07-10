Ben Kevan | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Kevan

NAME: Ben Kevan
POSITION: RW
ACQUIRED: Devils' 2nd-round (50th overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 184

2025-26 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Arizona State
NCAA
34
4
6
10

NEXT SEASON: Kevan heads into his second full season with Arizona State.

NOTE 'EM: Kevan scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the bronze-medal game at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Champions.

QUOTE 'EM: Kevan on what he has improved in his game going into next season.

"My wall play for sure improved. That was a big point of weakness for me going into the season. Just winning more battles on the wall and being able to get pucks out more cleanly on breakouts. Another one is getting stronger. Over the last year, I gained like 16 pounds of muscle."

Ben Kevan speaks after skating at Devils Development Camp.

More News

Summer Session | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Conrad Fondrk | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Stay Informed on Devils Free Agency | NOTEBOOK

Malek Signs Two-Year Deal | RELEASE

Devils Re-Sign Steeves | RELEASE

Life According to Grits | FEATURE

Lombardi Signs 2-Year Contract | RELEASE

Rittich Signs 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

6 Takeaways from Mehta's Busy Week | FEATURE

Devils Wrap Free Agency Opening Day with Flurry of Moves | FEATURE

Devils Tender Offer Sheet to Utah's Barrett Hayton | RELEASE

McLaughlin Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE

Xavier Parent Inks One Year, Two-Way Deal | RELEASE

Devils Sign Riley Tufte | RELEASE

Devils Sign Kolyachonok | RELEASE

Daws Signs 2-Year Deal | RELEASE

A Front Row Seat

Hischier, Devils Agree to Terms on 5-Year Extension | RELEASE