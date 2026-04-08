Brenden Dillon Named Devils 2026 Masterton Trophy Nominee | BLOG

On Wednesday morning, the New Jersey chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association announced that Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon has been named the club's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee.

The Masterton is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

The 35-year-old was injured in Game 1 of the Devils First Round series with the Carolina Hurricanes last year. Dillon buckled to the ice after an awkward collision with William Carrier and did not play again during the postseason.

Dillon revealed that he had an artificial disc replacement surgery after suffering a neck injury on the play. Dillon has returned to play in all 78 games this season for New Jersey and is averaging over 17 minutes a night.

Returning to full health, Dillon was able to celebrate his 1000th NHL game on Dec. 1, 2025.

All 32 NHL clubs have nominees for the award, with the winner selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season.