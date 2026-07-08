Conrad Fondrk | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Fondrk

NAME: Conrad Fondrk
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 2nd-round (50th overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-0, 190lb

2024-25 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Boston University
NCAA
25
3
5
8

NEXT SEASON: Fondrk heads into his second full season with Boston University.

NOTE 'EM: Fondrk had an offensive explosion in his 2022/23 season with Mount St. Charles Academy, scoring 124 points in just 66 games. 

QUOTE 'EM: Fondrk on his takeaways from development camp.

 "The connection with the people. Getting to know the organization, getting to know the staff, and obviously getting to know my peers. Just getting close with them and more familiar, and eventually, hopefully, I'll be with them in the future."

Conrad Fondrk talks about his first season in the NCAA and his first year as a drafted player.

More News

Stay Informed on Devils Free Agency | NOTEBOOK

Malek Signs Two-Year Deal | RELEASE

Devils Re-Sign Steeves | RELEASE

Life According to Grits | FEATURE

Lombardi Signs 2-Year Contract | RELEASE

Rittich Signs 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

6 Takeaways from Mehta's Busy Week | FEATURE

Devils Wrap Free Agency Opening Day with Flurry of Moves | FEATURE

Devils Tender Offer Sheet to Utah's Barrett Hayton | RELEASE

McLaughlin Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE

Xavier Parent Inks One Year, Two-Way Deal | RELEASE

Devils Sign Riley Tufte | RELEASE

Devils Sign Kolyachonok | RELEASE

Daws Signs 2-Year Deal | RELEASE

A Front Row Seat

Hischier, Devils Agree to Terms on 5-Year Extension | RELEASE

2026 Development Camp | NOTEBOOK

Gritsyuk Re-Ups with Devils | RELEASE