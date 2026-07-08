Conrad Fondrk | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Fondrk heads into his second full season with Boston University.

NOTE 'EM: Fondrk had an offensive explosion in his 2022/23 season with Mount St. Charles Academy, scoring 124 points in just 66 games.

QUOTE 'EM: Fondrk on his takeaways from development camp.

"The connection with the people. Getting to know the organization, getting to know the staff, and obviously getting to know my peers. Just getting close with them and more familiar, and eventually, hopefully, I'll be with them in the future."