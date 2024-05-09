Devils Players Take on Worlds | PREVIEW

The 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship kicks off on May 10 in Czechia with Prague and Ostrava as the two host cities. The annual event features top players from 16 countries facing off on the international stage. The Devils will have eight players participating for five different countries in this year’s tournament. Here is the full list of attending players and the countries they’re representing:

Canada:

Dawson Mercer

Nico Daws

Czechia:

Ondrej Palat (A)

Slovakia:

Simon Nemec

Switzerland:

Jonas Siegenthaler

Nico Hischier (C)

Akira Schmid

United States:

Luke Hughes

Daws and Schmid are each making their Men's World Championship debuts for their respective countries. All other Devils players have participated in the tournament before. Mercer, Hughes, and Palat are playing in this tournament for the second time in their careers. Siegenthaler and Nemec have each played four times at Men's Worlds, while 2024 will be Hischier's fifth appearance at the tournament.

The Tournament:

Austria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Great Britain, Norway, and Switzerland are all in Group A with group play games Prague. France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden and the United States make up Group B with their preliminary round play in Ostrava.

Each team will play seven group stage games before the knockout rounds begin. Below are the preliminary round games that are expected to include Devils players, with an asterisk on matchups that would involve Devils players on each team (all times listed are EDT):

May 10:

Switzerland vs Norway, 10:20 a.m.

Slovakia vs Germany, 10:20 a.m.

Czechia vs Finland, 2:20 p.m.

Sweden vs United States, 2:20 p.m.

May 11:

Great Britain vs Canada, 6:20 a.m.

Norway vs Czechia, 2:20 p.m.

United States vs Germany, 2:20 p.m.

May 12:

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan, 6:20 a.m.

Denmark vs Canada, 10:20 a.m.

Austria vs Switzerland, 2:20 p.m.

May 13:

United States vs Slovakia, 10:20 a.m.

Switzerland vs Czechia, 2:20 p.m.

May 14:

Canada vs Austria, 2:20 p.m.

May 15:

Czechia vs Denmark, 10:20 a.m.

Switzerland vs Great Britain, 2:20 p.m.

Slovakia vs Poland, 2:20 p.m.

May 16:

Canada vs Norway, 2:20 p.m.

United States vs France, 2:20 p.m.

May 17:

Czechia vs Austria, 2:20 p.m.

Poland vs United States, 2:20 p.m.

May 18:

Denmark vs Switzerland, 6:20 a.m.

Canada vs Finland, 10:20 a.m.

Czechia vs Great Britain, 2:20 p.m.

France vs Slovakia, 2:20 p.m.

May 19:

United States vs Kazakhstan, 10:20 a.m.

Switzerland vs Canada*, 2:20 p.m.

Slovakia vs Latvia, 2:20 p.m.

May 21:

Canada vs Czechia*, 10:20 a.m.

Latvia vs United States, 10:20 a.m.

Finland vs Switzerland, 2:20 p.m.

Sweden vs Slovakia, 2:20 p.m.

The quarterfinals take place on May 23 with the semifinals on May 25. The bronze medal and gold medal games will take place on May 26.

NewJerseyDevils.com will have daily coverage of the Devils players participating in Men’s Worlds.