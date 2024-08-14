Devils Individual Tickets on Sale August 15 | BLOG

20231012vsDET-233
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

Believe it or not, the New Jersey Devils season is right around the corner! Starting on Thursday, all single-game tickets will go on sale for the upcoming 2024-25 Devils season!

Tickets go on sale here at 11 a.m. to the general public.

Secure your seats today to be there in person to experience Devils hockey live! Watch as Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, and Timo Meier are joined by newcomers Jacob Markstrom, Brett Pesce, and Brenden Dillon. Be there as new head coach Sheldon Keefe takes the reins into the next era of Devils hockey!

We can’t wait to see you at the Rock cheering on the team!

