Devils Open 2024-25 Season vs. Sabres in Prague | RELEASE

The Devils’ home schedule includes 20 weekend dates, an increase from 19 last year and 17 in 2022-23: five Friday games, 10 Saturday matches, and five Sunday contests. There are also seven Thursday tilts on the calendar.

The team will host St. Louis on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:00 pm, and will bookend the NHL Holiday Break with games on Monday, Dec. 23 vs. NY Rangers, at 1:00 pm and Friday Dec. 27, vs. Carolina, at 7:00 pm.

New Jersey will have two season-high five-game home stretches at Prudential Center: December 6-14 (vs. Sea., Col., Tor., LA, CHI) and March 31-April 13 (vs. Min., NYR, Bos., Pit., NYI). The Devils also have three three-game sets December 21-27 (vs. Pit., NYR, Car.), January 18-22 (vs. Phi., Ott., Bos.), and March 20-24 (vs. Cgy., Ott., Van.) as well as six two-game groupings. The regular-season finale will be at home on Wednesday, Apr. 16 versus Detroit.

All Devils home games will have a 7:00pm start time except for:

10:00am ET/4:00pm Local: Oct. 5 vs. Buf. in Prague.

12:30pm: Jan. 18 vs. Phi.

1:00pm: Oct. 14 vs. Utah, Dec. 14 vs. Chi., Dec. 23 vs. NYR, Jan. 19 vs. Ott., Apr. 5 vs. NYR, & Apr. 13 vs. NYI

6:00pm: Feb. 22 vs. Dal.

6:45pm: Oct. 22 vs. TB (NHL Frozen Frenzy)

7:30pm: Jan. 22 vs. Bos., Mar. 24 vs. Van. & Apr. 16 vs. Det.

The Devils have 12 sets of back-to-back games on the calendar, down from 16 last season, with a breakdown of one home/home, three home/road, five road/home and three road/road.

New Jersey’s schedule away from “The Rock” includes a season-high six-game road trip (December 28- January 9 at Car., Ana, LA, SJ, Sea., NYR); a five-game road trip (February 23-March 4 at Nsh., Col., Utah, VGK, Dal.); three three-game trips (October 30-November 4 at Van., Cgy., Edm.; November 12-16 at Fla., Fla., TB and March 26-29 at Chi., Wpg., Min); and five two-game trips.

The team concludes the road portion of its schedule on Tue., Apr. 15, at Boston.

Under the National Hockey League’s scheduling matrix, the Devils games are assigned as follows:

26 games vs. Metropolitan Division opposition: four games (two home/two road) vs. five clubs (Car., NYR, Phi., Pit., Wsh.); one team (NYI) for three games split two home/one road one team (CBJ) for three games split one home/two road

24 matches vs. Atlantic Division teams: three games vs. each team: two home/one road vs. Bos., Ott., TBL and Tor. one home/two road vs. Det., Fla., and Mtl. one home in Czechia/one road in Czechia/one road: Buf.

32 games vs. the 16 Western Conference clubs (one home and one road)

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 9-21 when Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, which will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).

MSG Networks is the television home of the New Jersey Devils with game broadcasts and exclusive pre and postgame coverage. Devils’ coverage will also be available on MSG+, MSG’s state-of-the-art streaming service that allows New Jersey / New York area fans to access Devils games on their favorite devices. The full television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can also listen to the Devils Hockey Network on NewJerseyDevils.com for every Devils game this season plus exclusive pre and post-game coverage.

The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports, Sportsnet, Prime Video and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2024-25 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.

Individual game tickets for the 2024-25 NHL Season will go on sale in the coming weeks, visit https://www.nhl.com/devils/tickets to subscribe to NJD Weekly and receive priority to purchase your tickets before the general public. To become a member of the Black and Red and guarantee the best seats, for every game at the best price go to https://www.nhl.com/devils/tickets/season-ticket-membership. Black and Red Memberships offer the most comprehensive Member Benefits platform in the NHL including flexibility to manage your tickets, access to special events, interest-free monthly payment plans and more.