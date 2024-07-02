Devils 2024-25 Schedule Revealed | BLOG

It's time to mark your calendars! The 2024-25 New Jersey Devils season schedule is out!

Let the excitement build and check out a couple of key highlights for the upcoming season!

The Devils will fill up your weekends with 20 weekend dates, up from 19 last season and two stretches of five straight games at Prudential Center. Most notably, the back-to-back load has been lightened, with just 12 sets down from last season's 16.

Oct. 4 & 5, 2024

The Devils will open their season with back-to-back games against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague, Czechia as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series at the 02 Arena.

Oct. 10, 2024

The Devils have their North American home opener at Prudential Center when they host head coach Sheldon Keefe's former team, the Toronto Maples Leafs.

Oct. 12, 2024

The Devils take off for their first road game of the season visiting the Washington Capitals.

Dougie Hamilton and Curtis Lazar highlight the sched

Oct. 14, 2024

The Devils play host to the newcomers in the Utah Hockey Club

Nov. 27, 2024

Spend your Thanksgiving Eve with the New Jersey Devils when we host St. Louis at 7 p.m.

Dec. 2nd & 23rd, 2024

Let the rivalry renew! Dec. 2nd is the first meeting between the Devils and Rangers, with New York hosting at Madison Square Garden. Two weeks later the Devils host the Rangers for the first time, Dec. 23rd at Prudential Center in a 1 p.m. matchup.

Dec. 6-14, 2024

It's the first of two of the longest homestands of the season, with five consecutive games at Prudential Center. The Devils will host Seattle, Colorado, Toronto, L.A. and Chicago.

Dec. 31, 2024 & Jan. 1, 2025

Plan your New Year's Eve and Day celebrations around the Devils California trip, when New Jersey visits Anaheim at 5 p.m. ET on the 31st and visit the L.A. Kings at 3 p.m. on the 1st.

Feb. 9-21, 2025

The League's regular season goes on pause for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, hosted at both Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.

Mar. 1, 2025

It's time to visit Utah for the first time! The Devils are on the road to face the Utah Hockey Club on March 1st, part of a five-game road trip that begins Feb. 23rd in Nashville, with stops in Colorado, Vegas and Dallas.

April 15 & 16, 2025

The Devils wrap up their regular season with a stop in Boston on April 15th for their final regular season away game and are back at home a night later to host the Detroit Red Wings in the regular season finale.

