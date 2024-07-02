Devils 2024-25 Schedule Revealed | BLOG

It's time to mark your calendars! The 2024-25 New Jersey Devils season schedule is out!

Let the excitement build and check out a couple of key highlights for the upcoming season!

The Devils will fill up your weekends with 20 weekend dates, up from 19 last season and two stretches of five straight games at Prudential Center. Most notably, the back-to-back load has been lightened, with just 12 sets down from last season's 16.

Oct. 4 & 5, 2024

The Devils will open their season with back-to-back games against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague, Czechia as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series at the 02 Arena.

Oct. 10, 2024

The Devils have their North American home opener at Prudential Center when they host head coach Sheldon Keefe's former team, the Toronto Maples Leafs.

Oct. 12, 2024

The Devils take off for their first road game of the season visiting the Washington Capitals.