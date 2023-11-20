Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 25 | RELEASE

The Devils will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health on Saturday, November 25, 2023, when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The Devils will have various ways for fans to get involved throughout the night to help raise funds for the Cancer Transportation Program at Community Medical Center. RWJBarnabas Health, together with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, is the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. To learn more about this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night, visit newjerseydevils.com/HFC.

Devils to host 13-year-old Charlie Shomers at the game on November 25.

The Devils will host 13-year-old Charlie Shomers, a cancer patient and lifelong Devils fan, and his family at the game. Charlie, from Hillsborough, New Jersey, was diagnosed with Ependymoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July earlier this year. After a successful surgery in July to remove the tumor and six weeks of radiation therapy treatment, Charlie completed treatment in October at The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and is on the road to recovery. His gameday experience will include a one-day contract signed by General Manager Tom Fitzgerald, an official jersey and locker stall, meet and greet with his favorite Devils player, Jack Hughes, watch warmups from the penalty box, join the starting lineup read in the locker room, participate in a ceremonial puck drop, and ride the Zamboni during the second intermission.

The Devils will also honor Dr. Rahul Parikh, Medical Director of the Laurie Proton Therapy Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, as the Hero of the Game. Dr. Parikh leads a team of specialists who provide sophisticated radiation therapy treatments to both adult and pediatric cancer patients across the RWJBarnabas Health system. Prior to the game, the National Anthem will be sung by Samantha Blossey, whose parents are both cancer survivors. Lily Giordano of the NJ Colonials will serve as Junior Captain of the game.

“As RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey continue to transform cancer care together through advances in cancer prevention, research and treatment, we are appreciative of the ongoing support of the NHL and our partner, the New Jersey Devils,” said Dr. Steven Libutti, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. “Hockey Fights Cancer Night truly helps to lift the spirits of cancer patients and their families by paying tribute to their strength and perseverance and reinforces the need to support cancer research and care.”

Devils to raise funds to donate back to Cancer Transportation Program at Community Medical Center.

The Devils will host a Mystery Puck sale on the main concourse prior to the game outside of Section 20. There will be a limited number of player-autographed pucks, which will be sold for $25, cash only. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the Devils’ Hockey Fights Cancer-themed jerseys. The auction will go live November 25 and run through December 2. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/HFC. Funds raised through that night’s 50/50 will benefit the Cancer Transportation Program at Community Medical Center as well.

Player Hockey Fights Cancer Placard Display

The Devils players, coaches and management inscribed cards to support those in their fight against cancer. The placards will be displayed in the hallway that the players pass on their way to the ice that evening.

Prudential Center and the Devils social media channels will turn lavender to commemorate the night.

Prudential Center’s M&M’s and Citizens towers will be lit purple for the night, lavender Devils logos will be used on the video board throughout the game, and the sponsor logos on the main ice dasher boards will turn lavender for the night. Citizens will donate their dasher board placements to Devils Youth Foundation in honor of the night. There will be special in-game activations and game presentation elements to honor the event by participating in a photo activation area on the main concourse outside of Section 20 where they can show their support by taking a photo and tagging @NJDevils and #PruPics on social media. Additionally, there will be a Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation promo for Devils defenseman Brendan Smith’s Kancer Jam event on January 7, 2024.

Fans will have the opportunity to take part in a recognition during the game for those who courageously fought, are currently fighting, or have lost their lives to cancer by holding up Hockey Fights Cancer placards at their seats during the first period. The Devils will recognize top fundraising New Jersey youth hockey goaltenders who raised $130,000 last month for October Saves, which raises money each year for cancer research. Lucas Epstein of the Rockets Hockey Club finished in first place for New Jersey, raising over $10,000. October Saves and the New Jersey Youth Hockey Community will be donating $10,000 to Cancer Transportation Program at Community Medical Center. The New Jersey Colonials raised over $25,000 this year, including goalie Lily Giordano, who raised over $5,681 for October Saves herself.