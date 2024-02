The New Jersey Devils have recalled defenseman Santeri Hatakka from the Utica Comets. Hatakka played three games with New Jersey before the All-Star Break, suiting up against the Golden Knights in New Jersey and two road games in Carolina and Tampa Bay.

During the Devils break, the 23-year-old defenseman was returned to the Comets, playing in three games before this most recent recall.

The Devils returned to practice today and did not have an extra defenseman on the roster.