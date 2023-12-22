4-Goal Third Period Lifts Oilers Over Devils | GAME STORY

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan

NEWARK, NJ - The Oilers scored three goals in 69 at the start of the third period in route to a 6-3 victory at Prudential Center Friday night.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Erne scored in the opening 2:49 of the third period to flip a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. The Oilers opened the game by scoring 24 seconds into the game by Ryan McLeod. They followed that up by taking a 2-0 lead five minutes later on a goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

"We're up 3-2, can't come out like that for the last period," forward Timo Meier said. "They're an offensive, really strong team. Coming out like that, they score three quick ones and you're chasing. That definitely hurts. Those kind of loses sting. It's a frustrating one.

"That one hurts."

The Devils scored the next three goals by Dawson Mercer, Jonas Siegenthaler and Dawson Mercer to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Ryan McLeod added another goal, second of the night, in the third period for Edmonton.

Here are some observations from the game:

• Meier hadn’t scored in nine games since returning from a lower-body injury. He didn’t make an excuse when asked about it after the morning skate. He said everyone is dealing with bumps and bruises. He was trying to not get frustrated and focused on working hard.

So, it must have felt extra good for Meier when he tallied his sixth goal of the season late in the second period to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. And it all started with working hard. Meier stripped Connor McDavid of the puck in the defensive zone to ignite a counter rush. Meier would dish to Mercer and then finish on the rebound.

• Michael McLeod made a smart play on the Devils’ first goal. He carried the puck into the offensive zone on a 3-on-2 for the Devils. He then dropped the puck to Mercer and drove to the net. His net-drive tied up Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. That freed up Mercer to drift into the circle and rip the shot far side for the goal. It was McLeod’s play that opened the ice for Mercer to get the tally.

More McLeod praise. He had the puck behind the Oilers net and was dancing back-and-forth uncontested. He eventually worked the puck to the point and Siegenthaler scored to tie the game at 2-2.

• The Devils did not get the start they wanted. It took just 24 seconds for the Oilers to get the game’s first goal. A turnover at their own goal line led to an easy goal for Ryan McLeod on a backdoor play. Exactly five minutes later Edmonton would extend the lead on Nugent-Hopkins’ eighth goal of the season and New Jersey was quickly down 2-0.

• Goalie Akira Schmid’s night didn’t last long. He gave up two goals on six shots and was replaced 5:24 into the game.

The Devils continue their homestand against Detroit Saturday night at Prudential Center in the final game before the holiday break. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

