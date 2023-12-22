4-Goal Third Period Lifts Oilers Over Devils | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Oilers scored three goals in 69 at the start of the third period in route to a 6-3 victory at Prudential Center Friday night.
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Erne scored in the opening 2:49 of the third period to flip a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. The Oilers opened the game by scoring 24 seconds into the game by Ryan McLeod. They followed that up by taking a 2-0 lead five minutes later on a goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
"We're up 3-2, can't come out like that for the last period," forward Timo Meier said. "They're an offensive, really strong team. Coming out like that, they score three quick ones and you're chasing. That definitely hurts. Those kind of loses sting. It's a frustrating one.
"That one hurts."
The Devils scored the next three goals by Dawson Mercer, Jonas Siegenthaler and Dawson Mercer to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.
Ryan McLeod added another goal, second of the night, in the third period for Edmonton.