MacDermid Returns to Practice as Devils Prepare for Back-to-Back | NOTEBOOK

Full Attendance

It was a full house for the Devils at practice today with the arrival of Kurtis MacDermid back on the ice with his teammates, while Jack Hughes, who has taken maintenance days the past few practices, was also on the ice. Jonas Siegenthaler also partook in his second straight practice. Both Siegenthaler and MacDermid, who are both returning from injury, were in regular practice jerseys.

MacDermid was skating in a regular practice jersey and took secondary fourth-line reps. On certain occasions MacDermid would switch spots with either Max Willman or Chris Tierney. When MacDermid jumped into drills for Tierney, Curtis Lazar would move to the center position making the line MacDermid-Lazar-Willman. MacDermid also took some practice reps on the penalty kill, as did Siegenthaler.

“A few days away, just get everything organized and settled down," MacDermid said after practice, "Being able to join the guys on the ice today was great.”

Interim head coach Travis Green says he does expect both to be able to return to the lineup at some point this upcoming week. The Devils start a back-to-back on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins and then visit the Rangers on Wednesday night. The team then heads to Ottawa for a Saturday night game, followed by hosting the Nashville Predators