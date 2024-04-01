Hoboken, Devils Upgrade Hockey Rink | RELEASE

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the Hoboken Recreation Division are pleased to announce a partnership with the New Jersey Devils, to rehab the City’s “Johnny Ray McDonald, Jr. ‘Diddle’ Hockey Rink” and create new recreation programs.

This exciting revitalization of the popular facility at the Multi-Service Center will come at no cost to taxpayers, as the Devils have committed up to $230,000 for improvements to the rink and new equipment. Proposed improvements include:

Removal and disposal of the old boarding system

Patching and leveling of the rink surface

Installation of a dasher board curb footing and a new dasher board

New rink flooring

Funded by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, the donation also includes up to $10,000 to engage part-time coaches and staff to assist the Division of Recreation develop programming at the rink for ball hockey clinics, girls' hockey initiatives, adult leagues, and game play for children and adults.

“This partnership between the New Jersey Devils and the City of Hoboken is yet another example of our efforts to coordinate with community stakeholders to bolster our recreation offerings and improve our public spaces,” said Mayor Bhalla. “I want to offer my sincere thanks to the entire Recreation Division for working with the Devils organization to make this possible. I look forward to these renovations and eventually cutting the ribbon on the new rink!”

This refurbishment is part of a multitude of other Devils initiatives and future opportunities funded by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund that help grow the game, including the newly formed Devils Gaming Group and Esports Lounge this season.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Hoboken to help renovate their outdoor roller hockey rink and assist in the development of programming for future hockey clinics,” said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “The Devils remain committed to serving our community and growing the game of hockey, and together with the City of Hoboken, we hope that these refurbishments to the rink and new programming will provide a fun space for fans of all ages to play the game they love.”

Throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, the National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League are celebrating 10 years of the Industry Growth Fund (“IGF”), which was established to create opportunities to help grow the game of hockey both on and off the ice. Over its first decade, the IGF has dedicated more than $180 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and bring hockey to communities across North America.