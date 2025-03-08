Devils Practice Saturday with New Additions | NOTEBOOK

New Jersey has five games in the next nine days kicking off in Philadelphia

Notebook 3.8.25
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing ahead of a Sunday afternoon game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Trade Deadline acquisitions Cody Glass (#12), Dennis Cholowski (#44), and Daniel Sprong (#10) all were on the ice for their first practice. All expected and healthy players participated.

New Jersey announced some transactions Saturday. Defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica and with the transaction processed prior to 3 p.m. ET yesterday, he will be available to Utica for the rest of the year, including playoffs. Newly acquired forward Daniel Sprong was recalled from the Comets as well. Read more on Saturday's transactions here.

Working on the Weekend

After a Friday night game, it was back to work for the Devils Saturday afternoon. New Jersey is looking to get back into the win column and bring their newest players up to speed quickly. It's a sprint to the finish for the Devils who have five games in their next nine days and 18 games in the final 39 days of the regular season.

With several new players, lines and d-pairings looked different at Saturday's practice. Here was the Devils workflow:

Friday's News and Notables

It was a packed day Friday between the NHL's Trade Deadline and the Devils game against the Winnipeg Jets. When it comes to the Trade Deadline, New Jersey added depth adding Cody Glass, Brian Dumoulin, Shane LaChance, Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Marc McLaughlin, and Jonathan Gruden. For more on Friday's Trade Deadline, click here.

In addition, defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic re-signed with the Devils, keeping him in New Jersey for the next five seasons. Kovacevic would have been an unrestricted free agent this summer; however, this keeps a solid part of New Jersey's d-core locked in.

Following the Devils deals at the deadline, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald discussed the additions and more in a press avaiability. During which he shared that defenseman "Dougie (Hamilton) is going to be out an extended time and (Jonas) Siegenthaler will be out for the remainder of the (regular) season.”

Tom Fitzgerald speaks following the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

“We had a goal to try to add to the team, certain positions. We tried hard on certain players. Some players were traded for big-time assets and some re-signed with their teams, especially on the wing,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “You readjust and look at what we can do to help this team improve. We thought that the bottom-6 area was something we could try to add some speed, some size and a little more depth.”

Read more about Fitzgerald's moves here!

