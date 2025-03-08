Devils Practice Saturday with New Additions | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing ahead of a Sunday afternoon game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Trade Deadline acquisitions Cody Glass (#12), Dennis Cholowski (#44), and Daniel Sprong (#10) all were on the ice for their first practice. All expected and healthy players participated.

New Jersey announced some transactions Saturday. Defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica and with the transaction processed prior to 3 p.m. ET yesterday, he will be available to Utica for the rest of the year, including playoffs. Newly acquired forward Daniel Sprong was recalled from the Comets as well. Read more on Saturday's transactions here.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!