Sprong Recalled, Casey to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

sprong daniel
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils recalled forward Daniel Sprong from Utica of the American Hockey League, the club announced Saturday.

Sprong, who was acquired Friday from Seattle for a seventh-round pick in 2026, had been playing with Coachella Valley of the AHL. Sprong has 11 goals and 25 points in 19 games with Coachella Valley this season. In 10 NHL games with the Kraken, the 27-year-old has one goal and two points.

The Devils also re-assigned defenseman Seamus Casey to Utica. The transaction was processed prior to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, making him eligible to play for Utica for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

