Devils Topped by League-Best Jets | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - It can be an uphill battle against a team like the Winnipeg Jets on the best of nights, and is especially so when you concede a 3-0 lead to the team with the league's best record.

It's what happened to the New Jersey Devils on Friday, allowing the Jets to build a three-goal lead after 40 minutes before the Devils would find a way to beat Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck. But one goal against the Jets won't cut it.

"It’s hard to digest," Jonathan Kovacevic said post-game. "We got outclassed in every area tonight. It was a dissapointing result, but a dissapointing effort towards the end there. You could see in some of our body language too, tough game for us."

The Devils came flying out the gate of the third period with a goal by Dawson Mercer, his 14th of the season, to cut the Jets deficit to 3-1, but it was the lone goal the Devils could manufacture as the Jets claimed back their momentum.

“I tried to talk to them after the second period about what we expected and what we want,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “And I ike how they responded to come out in the third. It’s got to be more of that. Results are tough right now. We weren’t our best today, certainly not even close but it was better than what it should have been (…) We’ve got to keep up with our confidence, for sure. It’s going to be our greatest challenge, my greatest challenge by far the rest of the way.”

"Any time we get a goal it’s going to give us some juice, but if I’m not mistaken, it was pretty quick after that we give one right up," Kovacevic added. "That’s deflating. We feel like we just got some wind in our sails, we’re jsut about to get back in the game and they answer so quickly.”

Alex Iafallo, Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg in the first 40 minutes before Adam Lowry, Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti registered third period goals to hand the Devils a 6-1 loss.

Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves on 35 shots, while the Devils had just 23 shots on the league-best Hellebuyk in the Jets net.

"This is the group we have and we believe in us. We all know we’re here for a reason. We say that a lot and it’s just something that we want to prove out there instead of doing what we did (tonight).