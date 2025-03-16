Devils Practice in Columbus | NOTEBOOK

Q&A with Tatar

What have you seen lately in the team’s recent play?

The three-game winning streak, all three were excellent games. We were playing fast. We were breaking out. Last game we were a step behind. We were losing battles and couldn’t get to the game that we wanted to play. The three-game winning streak showed us what we can do when we do it the right way.

What does your game look like when it’s going the right way?

It seems like when everything is going our way, we’re playing super fast hockey. We’re breaking the puck out fast, helping each other. We’re winning the battles, supporting, always being in the right spots. I feel we’re a very fast team. When we all do these things, adding up all of a sudden you spend a lot of time in the O zone and playing the right way. That’s winning hockey, especially around this time.

What have the new acquisitions contributed?

Big help. When they were slowly getting in the mix and helping us out, they were a big part of the winning streak. We need everyone. We have to be together and play as a team. Those guys have brought a lot of good stuff for our team.

What have you seen from Jesper Bratt’s recent play?

He’s a great player. Very dynamic. Puts a lot of D under a lot of stress. It’s great to see. We need everyone. It’s great to see him thriving and doing so well. He’s a big part of this team. It’s fun to watch him.

Looking ahead to the Columbus game.

We have to be dialed in. It’s everyone’s game. You have to do your job to secure your spot. We had a very good game against them in Jersey. we expect them to be better. We have to be prepared and ready. If we do the right stuff well, stick to our system and are prepared, we’ll be able to succeed.