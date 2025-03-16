Devils Practice in Columbus | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Sunday afternoon in Columbus ahead of facing the Blue Jackets on Monday.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils held an optional skate at the Ice Haus inside Nationwide Arena. Nine players took part. Forwards Paul Cotter, Tomas Tatar, Erik Haula, Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling and Kurtis MacDermid, defensemen Simon Nemec and Dennis Cholowski and goaltender Jake Allen.
The Devils mic'd up captain Nico Hischier at a recent practice in Denver.
What have you seen lately in the team’s recent play?
The three-game winning streak, all three were excellent games. We were playing fast. We were breaking out. Last game we were a step behind. We were losing battles and couldn’t get to the game that we wanted to play. The three-game winning streak showed us what we can do when we do it the right way.
What does your game look like when it’s going the right way?
It seems like when everything is going our way, we’re playing super fast hockey. We’re breaking the puck out fast, helping each other. We’re winning the battles, supporting, always being in the right spots. I feel we’re a very fast team. When we all do these things, adding up all of a sudden you spend a lot of time in the O zone and playing the right way. That’s winning hockey, especially around this time.
What have the new acquisitions contributed?
Big help. When they were slowly getting in the mix and helping us out, they were a big part of the winning streak. We need everyone. We have to be together and play as a team. Those guys have brought a lot of good stuff for our team.
What have you seen from Jesper Bratt’s recent play?
He’s a great player. Very dynamic. Puts a lot of D under a lot of stress. It’s great to see. We need everyone. It’s great to see him thriving and doing so well. He’s a big part of this team. It’s fun to watch him.
Looking ahead to the Columbus game.
We have to be dialed in. It’s everyone’s game. You have to do your job to secure your spot. We had a very good game against them in Jersey. we expect them to be better. We have to be prepared and ready. If we do the right stuff well, stick to our system and are prepared, we’ll be able to succeed.
Where do you feel your game is with the adjustment?
I think it’s been good. The two games I’ve played, I liked my game. The biggest thing is being good defensively and being in the right spots. The guys have been helpful and it’s a fun group to be around.
Who has been the most welcoming from the group?
(Cody) Glass and I sit next to each other in the locker room. We’re both new. We’ve been hanging out. (Brendan) Dillon and (Jonas Siegenthaler), I’ve known them from my Washington days. (Nico) Hischier and Timo (Meier) from juniors, and (Jesper) Bratt, I was in Sweden with him for a bit. There’s a good bit of guys. Everyone is picking their spots, helping me out. It’s welcoming.
Where in the defensive side of the game do you want to improve?
Just making sure I’m in the right spots in the D zone. Be hard on the forecheck, make sure I don’t get beat up ice. The little things. I feel like I’ve been doing that and letting my game grow. Hopefully, get going offensively a little bit too.
What’s the thought process on adding to your offensive game?
Just depends on the situation, time and place. I like my odds shooting the puck. A couple games it hasn’t gone in yet. But if you keep doing the right things you know you’ll rewarded eventually.
