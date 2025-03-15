Devils Lose to Pens, Snap Winning Streak | GAME STORY

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Devils scored two third period power-play goals to cut a 4-1 deficit to 4-3 against the Penguins, but didn’t have enough to pull off the comeback in a 6-3 loss at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Cody Glass opened the scoring for the Devils. The Penguins responded with four goals from Connor Dewar, Danton Heinen, Rickard Rakell and Philip Tomasino.
The Devils received power-play goals from Timo Meier and captain Nico Hischier early in the third period.
Erik Karlsson’s late power-play goal sealed it. Dewar added an empty-netter. Kevin Hayes added one final tally in the final seconds.
"We just weren’t good in the game," Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We weren’t good in execution with the puck. We made mistakes. We didn’t play winning hockey here today."
"We stopped playing hockey for a bit. You give up seven goals that’s a recipe to lose a game," Hischier said. "We beat ourselves."
The loss snapped the Devils three-game winning streak.
"The hockey we played coming in here, we were controlling things and playing a real mature game," Keefe said. "Today we didn’t. it’s been the story of our team all year. We haven’t been able to consistently do it. It’s why we’ve been stuck on three in terms of winning streaks all season long."
The Devils will head to Columbus to finish the two-game road trip. The Blue Jackets are chasing the Devils in the Metro Division standings and it will be a key game in terms of playoff implications.
"It wasn’t a great game (against Pittsburgh), but we’ll look at what we did wrong and move on," Hischier said. "We have an important game coming up for us, so we can’t be too moody about it."