All-Time Best Devils Free Agent Signings | STAN'S STORIES 

The Maven began covering the New Jersey Devils 42 years ago and - not surprisingly - I've seen a ton of free agents come and go.

So have my buddies, first year (1982-83) fan Noam Kogen and Emmy Award-winning Garden State reporter George Falkowski.

Together we worked out a two-part feature. 1. The Maven-Kogen picks and 2. Falkowski's reactions to his "Special Few."

1. BRIAN RAFALSKI

This is an NHL all-time super find. When the Wisconsin native showed up at camp in the Fall of 1999 nobody knew that he had played in Europe. He not only made the big club but was teamed with captain Scott Stevens. "He became the Devils' second offense-minded defenseman behind Scott Niedermayer," Kogen recalls. Ralphie was particularly effective against the NY Rangers and - despite his compact build - could play a tough game. He was a key factor in helping win Stanley Cups in 2000 and ‘03.

2. JOHN MADDEN

GM Lou Lamoriello had another center in mind when he scouted the Michigan University sextet, but he emerged more impressed with Madden. A defensive forward, Mad Dog was a face-off specialist. "He teamed up with Jay Pandolfo to be a top penalty-killer," adds Kogen, "and shut down forward. Like Rafalski, Madden was a core contributor to the 2000 and ‘03 Cup-winners.

3. BOBBY CARPENTER

A smart, savvy veteran who made the transition from 50-goal scorer to ace defensive forward. "Bobby was appreciative of every shift he got," says Kogen, "after suffering a broken kneecap with the Bruins in 1990." After the 1995 Cup win Bobby transitioned to assistant coach for the next two Cup teams in 2000 and ‘03.

4. TOMMY ALBELIN

If there was such a thing as "The Utility Defenseman's Utility Defenseman," Swedish-born Albelin was that guy. "He was versatile," Kogen remembers, "and could play in all situations." He made his New Jersey debut for the 1994-95 season when the Garden Staters won their first Cup. After leaving East Rutherford, he was re-signed by the Devils for the 2002-2003 season and earned his second Cup ring. Tommy played a tough, smart game and proved very adjustable, no matter the circumstances.

5. ANDY GREENE

A virtual unknown while playing collegiate hockey at Bowling Green University, Greene was not at first considered big-league material. He wasn't that big for a defenseman and appeared to lack a key weapon. "At first," Kogen says, "Greene was viewed as a stop gap signing soon to wind up in the minors." But he learned the NHL way quickly and proved too good to be demoted. His shots from the blue line were uniquely accurate which led him to be promoted to the top defensive pairing. When New Jersey drafted Adam Larsson, Andy helped develop the Swede into a top defender.

6. DOUG BROWN

A proud New Englander and Boston College graduate, Brown reached the NHL during Lou Lamoriello's early team building days. A peripatetic ferret on the spoor of a loose puck, Brown developed into a valuable defensive forward. "His penalty-killing," Kogen asserts, "was among the best of Brown's era. Teaming with either Claude Loiselle or Andy Brickley, Doug wreaked havoc against power plays and occasionally produced big goals of his own. New Jersey fans especially admired his work in the 1987-88 season when the Devils gained their first playoff berth on the final night of the season. He then starred in the club's postseason run to the seventh game of the third playoff round.