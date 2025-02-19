All-Time Best Devils Free Agent Signings | STAN'S STORIES 

By Stan Fischler
Special to NewJerseyDevils.com

The Maven began covering the New Jersey Devils 42 years ago and - not surprisingly - I've seen a ton of free agents come and go.

So have my buddies, first year (1982-83) fan Noam Kogen and Emmy Award-winning Garden State reporter George Falkowski.

Together we worked out a two-part feature. 1. The Maven-Kogen picks and 2. Falkowski's reactions to his "Special Few."

1. BRIAN RAFALSKI

This is an NHL all-time super find. When the Wisconsin native showed up at camp in the Fall of 1999 nobody knew that he had played in Europe. He not only made the big club but was teamed with captain Scott Stevens. "He became the Devils' second offense-minded defenseman behind Scott Niedermayer," Kogen recalls. Ralphie was particularly effective against the NY Rangers and - despite his compact build - could play a tough game. He was a key factor in helping win Stanley Cups in 2000 and ‘03.

2. JOHN MADDEN

GM Lou Lamoriello had another center in mind when he scouted the Michigan University sextet, but he emerged more impressed with Madden. A defensive forward, Mad Dog was a face-off specialist. "He teamed up with Jay Pandolfo to be a top penalty-killer," adds Kogen, "and shut down forward. Like Rafalski, Madden was a core contributor to the 2000 and ‘03 Cup-winners.

3. BOBBY CARPENTER

A smart, savvy veteran who made the transition from 50-goal scorer to ace defensive forward. "Bobby was appreciative of every shift he got," says Kogen, "after suffering a broken kneecap with the Bruins in 1990." After the 1995 Cup win Bobby transitioned to assistant coach for the next two Cup teams in 2000 and ‘03.

4. TOMMY ALBELIN

If there was such a thing as "The Utility Defenseman's Utility Defenseman," Swedish-born Albelin was that guy. "He was versatile," Kogen remembers, "and could play in all situations." He made his New Jersey debut for the 1994-95 season when the Garden Staters won their first Cup. After leaving East Rutherford, he was re-signed by the Devils for the 2002-2003 season and earned his second Cup ring. Tommy played a tough, smart game and proved very adjustable, no matter the circumstances.

5. ANDY GREENE

A virtual unknown while playing collegiate hockey at Bowling Green University, Greene was not at first considered big-league material. He wasn't that big for a defenseman and appeared to lack a key weapon. "At first," Kogen says, "Greene was viewed as a stop gap signing soon to wind up in the minors." But he learned the NHL way quickly and proved too good to be demoted. His shots from the blue line were uniquely accurate which led him to be promoted to the top defensive pairing. When New Jersey drafted Adam Larsson, Andy helped develop the Swede into a top defender.

6. DOUG BROWN

A proud New Englander and Boston College graduate, Brown reached the NHL during Lou Lamoriello's early team building days. A peripatetic ferret on the spoor of a loose puck, Brown developed into a valuable defensive forward. "His penalty-killing," Kogen asserts, "was among the best of Brown's era. Teaming with either Claude Loiselle or Andy Brickley, Doug wreaked havoc against power plays and occasionally produced big goals of his own. New Jersey fans especially admired his work in the 1987-88 season when the Devils gained their first playoff berth on the final night of the season. He then starred in the club's postseason run to the seventh game of the third playoff round.

7. DAVID CLARKSON

A big, swashbuckling forward, the Toronto native made the jump from the Memorial Cup-winning Junior Kitchener Rangers to the pro ranks. "Lou Lamoriello wanted him to get seasoning in the minors," says Kogen, "and sent him to the Albany River Rats. It proved to be Clarkson's ladder to the NHL. Coached in the 2011-12 season, David came into his own as an offensive force. He scored 30 goals in 80 games and then proved a force in the Devils’ march to the Stanley Cup Final against Los Angeles. Clarkson was one of the precious few who could neutralize Rangers pest Sean Avery; once simply by whirling the Ranger around like a rag doll.

8. DANIUS ZUBRUS

Big and strong defensively, he was a big free agent signing during the first decade of the 21st century. Although never a big scorer, he well-handled responsibilities on both ends of the ice. "He was a key player on the last Devils team to make the Cup Final in 2012," Kogen remembers.

9. BOB SAUVE

Sometimes the little things mean a lot. In 1987, nobody thought much when a small, French-Canadian goalie was signed by the Devils. Bob Sauve surely wasn't going to be a starter but, as it happened, he proved decisive for the team. "He became important in the homestretch of 1987-88," Kogen points out. "It can be said that Sauve was a key to the Devils making the playoffs for the first time. After the 1988 Winter Olympics, Sean Burke became New Jersey's starting goalie but on the final weekend of the season, Burke needed a brief respite. On the last Friday of the season, Sauve replaced Burke in a turning point game in Buffalo. To stay in the playoff race, coach Jim Schoenfeld’s team needed at least a tie; a loss would kill them. The game went into overtime when it appeared that the Devils were doomed. The Sabres sharpshooting Ken Priestlay broke free on a breakaway; but Sauve stoned him and the Devils came away with a vital point. Two nights later that point proved decisive as the Devils gained their first playoff berth!

10. GREG ADAMS

In those earliest Devils seasons he was one of their few offensive threats. More importantly, he was part of Lou Lamoriello's first big trade as GM when he sent Adams and goalie Kirk McLean to Vancouver for Patrick Sandstorm. "As it happened," Kogen recalls, "Sunny helped lead the team to the Conference Final with record-setting performances."

11. KEITH KINKAID

Mostly overlooked when he played goal for Union College. Interestingly, Keith got one of his major boosts from a Farmingville, Long Island neighbor. She kept talking him up to media friends who soon joined in the push. "Keith was signed for goaltending depth," says Kogen. "He - along with Taylor Hall up front - rescued the Devils 2017-18 season and got them into the playoffs." One could say that there were key games when Kinkaid was more than a backup goalie for New Jersey.

12. DOUGIE HAMILTON

Among the contemporary standouts, Dougie brought a blend of offensive and defensive skills to the team. "Hamilton was a very good free agent signing," Kogen avers, "and he brought power play strength to the offense." At his best, the versatile blueliner is reminiscent of Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Larry Robinson who did outstanding work in his end and on the attack.

13. ALAIN CHEVRIER

Gone but not forgotten are the Devils pre-playoff years, starting with the 1982-83 season up to 1987-88 when they made the postseason for the first time. Saddled with a relatively weak defense and tepid scoring, Chevvy nobly manned the fort in goal. "He was nearly a .500 goaltender," adds Kogen, "on what then was a below .500 team." Put it this way, Chevrier's work kept the team competitive when it was most difficult.

EMMY-WINNER GEORGE FALKOWSKI'S PERSONAL FAVORITES

1. ANDY GREEN

"I nicknamed him 'The Quiet Man' because he did his job without fuss or fanfare. He was always a solid leader in the room and likable. I'll never forget that when the Devils won their final game of the 2017-18 season to clinch an unexpected playoff spot, Andy and Travis Zajac gave each other a bear hug. They were the last Devils to have seen the previous postseason."

2. BRIAN RAFALSKI

"He's a classic case of don't judge a book by its cover. Brian was a fast-skater and pinpoint passer who contributed every night."

3. JOHN MADDEN

"Fearless and relentless, Mad Dog and Jay Pandolfo became one of the best penalty-killing pairs. In the 2003 Game 5 Cup Final, John got a skate cut to the face, left the ice, got stitched, had a cage put on his helmet and returned for the third period. When the team photo was taken the day after, the photographer photoshopped Maddens black eye out of the picture. Mad Dog demanded that he put it back in!"

4. DOUGIE HAMILTON

"He's arguably the most important free agent signing in team history. Once the Devils caught the big fish, other players were lured to New Jersey."

5. BRETT PESCE

"Hamilton's arrival signaled the beginning of a new rise for the franchise and Pesce saw it and committed to New Jersey. Brett gives the team a veteran presence on the blue line."

