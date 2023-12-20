Devils Balancing Busy Schedule Until Break | NOTEBOOK

With two games in three days, the Devils are balancing rest and preparation

Lindy Ruff 12.20
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils did not practice on Wednesday; however, head coach Lindy Ruff discussed the balance of practice and rest with a busy December continuing on up until the winter break.

"Rest them today, knowing that we've got two (games) in three (days) and it's all part of five (games) in eight (days)," Ruff explained. "Plan today was be ready to have a game day skate tomorrow. Probably a short practice on Friday, and then play that last game (before the break).

"You try to skate maybe five days and then make sure you have a break," Ruff continued. "Rest is important when you're playing the number of games that we're playing."

Below is more from Lindy Ruff's media availability.

Today's Content

Wednesday's Interviews: Head Coach Lindy Ruff

Lindy Ruff discusses managing a busy schedule

Using Technology

With advancements in technology, professional sports teams have the ability to track how players are doing to a whole new level. Coaches work with their training staff to narrow down how the team is doing on a daily basis. From there it can influence how much a group practices or when they give the players a break.

"It's something we're in constant communication with our fitness crew," Ruff explained. "How hard practice should be. You measure the strength of all the players weekly or biweekly so you get an indicatino where the energy level is with your team. When that starts to drop, you know that you have to back off, that based on levels from last year, we've been able to keep our team in a pretty good place.

"You'd like to practice," Ruff also shared. "I thought some of our execution, our puck play, which usually comes from practicing, was off last night. But then you risk the fact that you're going to have everybody use a certain amount of energy that maybe could be saved for these next couple of games."

Sometimes, you have to put the numbers aside and practice, but it's all about balance for the Devils.

"There is a balance," Ruff said Wednesday. "Some days it's hard to go with the balance and there's days where we've said no, we're going on the ice and you try to put it in a situation where let's get something out of it, but not make it too hard."

Injury Updates

According to Lindy Ruff there are no further updates on defenseman Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle) or forward Tomas Nosek (right foot) at this time.

Vitek Vanecek, who was held out of Sunday's game, is healthy and had a solid performance for the Devils on Tuesday night. As a result, Nico Daws, who was recalled on Sunday to back-up Akira Schmid, was assigned to the Utica Comets on Wednesday.

One of the Best

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Devils have been in the top-10 for faceoff wins as a group. Currently the club sits as the fourth-highest win percentage (53.5%). There’s a lot that goes into continued success with this specialized part of the game, and for New Jersey it starts with preparation.

“There’s a lot of preparation,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff explained. “We got through faceoffs every night with the opponent we’re playing. A big part of faceoffs are those 50-50 pucks that are there. If we get there for the first touch, it’s a won faceoff. All of that is connected.”

Read more on the Devils success with faceoffs here.

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
10 TAKEAWAYS: Dads and Sons 
WATCH:
 
 
REWIND: Can't End It

More News

Devils Faceoffs Success | FEATURE

Faceoff Success Continues This Season | FEATURE
Dads and Sons | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12.20.23

Dads and Sons | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12.20.23
Pride Night | RELEASE

Devils Celebrate Annual Pride Night Dec. 21 | RELEASE 
DEVILS VS FLYERS 12/19/23 GAME STORY

Devils Fall in OT to Flyers | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS FLYERS 12/19/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Flyers 3
DEVILS VS. FLYERS 12/19/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Host Flyers in Critical Division Showdown | PREVIEW
The Carpool Parents | FEATURE 12.18.23

The Carpool Parents | FEATURE
DEVILS VS DUCKS 12/17/23 GAME STORY

Devils Can't Convert After Strong Start, Fall 5-1 to Ducks | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS DUCKS 12/17/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Ducks 5
DEVILS AT BLUE JACKETS 12/16/23 GAME STORY

Jack Hughes, Devils Deliver Big Win for Dads and Mentors | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BLUE JACKETS 12/16/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Blue Jackets 3
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/15/23

Mentors' Trip Kick Off | NOTEBOOK
Ken Hitchcock Lindy Ruff | FEATURE 12/13/23

Hitchcock: 'Lindy Loves to Compete' | FEATURE
DEVILS VS BRUINS 12/13/23 GAME STORY

Devils Net Comeback Victory in OT Against Bruins  | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BRUINS 12/13/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Bruins 1
Jonas Brothers headlining Stadium Series concert

Jonas Brothers to headline 2024 NHL Stadium Series concert
Rookie Roomies | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12/12/23

Rookie Roomies | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/12/23

Haula Practices Tuesday | NOTEBOOK