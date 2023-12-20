Faceoff Success Continues This Season | FEATURE

The Devils continue to be a top face-off team in the NHL driven by preparation and some high-end talent

Faceoffs
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Hockey is a possession game and faceoffs are one way a team can get an advantage over a tough opponent. Winning a faceoff can keep the puck in the offensive zone late in the game, or get the puck out of a team’s own zone during a penalty kill. Regardless the situation, winning these draws can be a difference maker in the most competitive contests.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Devils have been in the top-10 for faceoff wins as a group. Currently the club sits as the fourth-highest win percentage (53.5%). There’s a lot that goes into continued success with this specialized part of the game, and for New Jersey it starts with preparation.

“There’s a lot of preparation,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff explained. “We got through faceoffs every night with the opponent we’re playing. A big part of faceoffs are those 50-50 pucks that are there. If we get there for the first touch, it’s a won faceoff. All of that is connected.”

Lindy Ruff discusses managing a busy schedule

Devils assistant coach Chris Taylor has worked on faceoffs with the Devils centermen since he started in his role during the 2020-21 season. Throughout that time, New Jersey has seen promising progress in this area of the game, despite having a very young core of centermen.

One player who has grown greatly over the last few seasons is Michael McLeod. As of Wednesday afternoon, he leads the NHL with faceoff wins at 65.8%. The next best faceoff specialist, Vincent Trocheck, is two full percentage points behind him at 63.6%. The Devils next game is against another top-10 faceoff team, the Edmonton Oilers, but McLeod is in peak form, winning 28 of his last 30 draws. Lindy Ruff will continue to use McLeod in a variety of situations to help his team get wins.

“In almost every possible situation you see him out there,” Ruff explained Wednesday. “The overtime, the right-hand draws in the d-zone, even sometimes we’ll put him on his off-hand side. He’s a guy that whether it’s that initial drop on the penalty killing to a center-ice faceoff, he’s one guy that does not take any time off on faceoffs.

“I think there’s sentiment around the league that neutral zone faceoffs don’t mean a lot to him,” Ruff continued. “Every one means something to Michael and it’s a great quality.”

