Faceoff Success Continues This Season | FEATURE

Hockey is a possession game and faceoffs are one way a team can get an advantage over a tough opponent. Winning a faceoff can keep the puck in the offensive zone late in the game, or get the puck out of a team’s own zone during a penalty kill. Regardless the situation, winning these draws can be a difference maker in the most competitive contests.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Devils have been in the top-10 for faceoff wins as a group. Currently the club sits as the fourth-highest win percentage (53.5%). There’s a lot that goes into continued success with this specialized part of the game, and for New Jersey it starts with preparation.

“There’s a lot of preparation,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff explained. “We got through faceoffs every night with the opponent we’re playing. A big part of faceoffs are those 50-50 pucks that are there. If we get there for the first touch, it’s a won faceoff. All of that is connected.”