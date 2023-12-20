Devils Celebrate Annual Pride Night Dec. 21 | RELEASE 

The Devils will host their annual Pride Night on Thursday, December 21, 2023, when they face off against the Edmonton Oilers for a 7:30 PM contest at Prudential Center. The club’s second Hockey Is For Everyone game of the season will feature custom designed jerseys, honorees and in-game features to reflect the Devils’ long-standing commitment to Pride, diversity and inclusion.

Jerseys for the Devils’ Pride Night were custom designed by local artist, Kathryn Kennedy, from Kearny, New Jersey. Inspired by traditional collage art, Kennedy worked in an abstract style to create the crest of the jersey, which represents “coming out” within the LGBTQIA+ community. In her words:

“I like to work in abstracts. This design is supposed to represent coming out, this notion of breaking the barrier to be able to live freely and openly. I strayed from using an easily identifiable border, as well as having groups of circles break away from the larger clusters/logo, to further the idea of breaking the barrier. I overlapped the groups of circles and used colors from the pride flag to continue to symbolize hope and an interconnected community. These theme nights let people who are a part of their respective communities know that they’re seen, heard and welcome. It’s a huge honor to be involved with the Devils’ Pride Night, and my hope is that I’ve created something that helps others feel accepted and appreciated.”

The custom designed jerseys worn during player arrivals will be auctioned between December 21 and December 28, with proceeds benefiting Hyacinth. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

Fans can visit the Newark Winter Village at Mulberry Commons Park featuring Devils Alumni, carnival games and food trucks leading up to the game. Heated igloos are also available for rent for one hour blocks. Reservations for the heated igloos can be found online at newarkwintervillage.com.

In honor of the Devils’ Pride Night, there will be multiple Game Experience inclusions including:

The National Anthem will be sung by Max DeFrancesco, a long-time guest singer of the New Jersey Devils representing the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Devils will honor Patrol Woman Dana Page, member of LGTBQIA+ community, and police officer for Long Branch PD as Hero of the Game.

DJ BPN will be performing pre-game, 1st, and 2nd intermission. DJ BPN, who grew up in New Jersey and is a member and proud supporter of the LGBT community, considers it a pleasure and honor to perform for the New Jersey Devils for Pride Night and truly loves creating memories that last a lifetime.

In-bowl graphics, LED rings, IPTV loops and studio assets will feature the Pride look and feel, which will also be reflected on the Devils’ social media channels throughout the evening.

Funds raised through that night’s 50/50 will benefit Out Montclair, a nonprofit organization created to raise awareness and provide support and solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community of Montclair.