Devils on the Ice for Thanksgiving Practice | NOTEBOOK

The Devils welcomed a special guest, 12-year-old Theo Koshenkov, to Wednesday's morning skate as part of their Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Theo signed a one day contract, sitting at Martin Brodeur's desk, to officially become a member of the team.

Theo, who hails from East Brunswick, New Jersey, is a Devils superfan that was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma. He was offered a one-day contract by Devils V.P. of Hockey Operations Martin Brodeur in the Hall of Fame goaltenders’ office at Prudential Center.

“It means a lot (to us as an organization),” Brodeur said. “People are going through a difficult phase in their life. To make a great day like today, getting Theo on board with a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils, it’s an easy thing for us to do but it means a lot for Theo and his family.”

The Devils will be hosting Theo and his family on Saturday, Nov. 30 for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night against the Washington Capitals. That night, Theo will watch warmups from the penalty box, join the starting lineup read in the locker room, participate in the pre-game ceremonial puck drop and ride the Zamboni.