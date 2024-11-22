Mr. 500 | FEATURE

Markstrom would pass the famous Swedish goalie Johan Hedberg (373) in NHL games played a decade later and tonight he became just the third Swedish goalie to play in 500 games, joining Henrik Lundqvist (887) and Tommy Salo (526).
Of course, he still has a long way to go to catch Brodeur, now a team executive. The Hall of Fame legend has an NHL-record 1,266 games played (and that doesn’t include the playoffs).
“There’s a while to get to him, 1,000 games left to beat him,” Markstrom laughed. “That shows how impressive that is. That’s unbelievable. I don’t think anyone is going to break the record that he has.”
Markstrom’s career really took off after being traded from Florida to Vancouver on March 4, 2014. That’s where a few veteran NHLers took him under their wing.
“With Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Alex Edler and Loui Eriksson, they really took me in and showed me what it takes to be a professional at a high level,” he said. “I have them to thank. I try to thank them as much as I can. They meant a lot in my career.”
It’s a career that now features 500 games played and 224 wins over 13 NHL seasons. In that time, he has grown up and become a family man with a wife and son. And to make Thursday night even more special, his mother was in attendance for the game No. 500 as part of the Moms’ Trip.
“It changed my outlook on things,” Markstrom said of becoming a husband and father. “When you have a little guy waiting for you at home, he doesn’t really care if you win or lose. He’s always happy to play around. The older he gets the more fun it is. It’s very special and it means a lot for me to have them here, to share these memories with them.”
Markstrom’s career has come full circle, playing nightly for the Devils in The Rock, the place where it all began. And while he reached a massive achievement, Markstrom is far from done.
“Playing in 500 games means something. It’s special,” Markstrom said. “It’s an accomplishment.”
Markstrom paused before adding: “I feel I have a lot more hockey left in me.”