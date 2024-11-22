Mr. 500 | FEATURE

NEWARK, NJ – Jacob Markstrom sat in his locker room stall prior to facing the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night. But unlike the previous 499 times he suited up before playing a game, this time was different.

Markstrom, 34, was joined in the locker room by his young son, Clark, before appearing in his 500th career NHL game.

“I had the little guy come into the locker room before the game,” Markstrom said with a smile. “It gets emotional when you have family in the room and stuff like that. You’re not used to having your kid in your lap 10 minutes before the game starts.”

Once the game started, Markstrom was locked in. He made 20 saves as the Devils defeated Carolina, 4-2, on a milestone night for the Swedish goaltender.

“The guys made it special. They played a great game. The fans were amazing,” Markstrom said. “It made it special for sure and it was nice to get a win.”