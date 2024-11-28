Blues Blank Devils | GAME STORY

New Jersey suffers 3-0 loss to St. Louis

11.27.24 GAMESTORYGRAPHIC
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The Blues used a three-goal outburst in the first period to earn a 3-0 victory against the Devils at Prudential Center Wednesday night.

Robert Thomas opened the scoring just nine seconds after the opening puck drop. Dylan Holloway added two goals of his own in the first period and goaltender Jordan Binnington sealed up the win with a 32-save shutout.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Blues built a 3-0 lead in the first period and made that score hold for the win. St. Louis potted three goals and 10 shots in that opening period. From there, St. Louis went into defensive lockdown mode and effectively used it to shutdown the Devils in the final 40 minutes.

• The Devils tilted the ice in their favor at the start of the second period. New Jersey outshot the Blues by an 11-1 count in the middle frame. In fact, the Blues only registered one shot in a 30:46-minute span stretching the entire second period and 10:46 minutes into the third period.

• Devils defenseman Luke Hughes played in his 100th career NHL game.

• It was an ugly start for the Devils, though they have some gripes with some of the circumstances. Thomas opened the game’s scoring with a goal on the opening shot just nine seconds into the game. However, on the play it appeared that Pavel Buchnevich tripped Devils captain Nico Hischier on the play to create the 2-on-1 that led to the goal.

St. Louis added to the lead with Holloway scoring at 6:23 on the power play. But, again, it appeared that Brayden Schenn cross checked New Jersey’s Brett Pesce in the back, knocking him down at the crease and creating space for Holloway’s shot.

• New Jersey didn’t register its first shot of the game until the 12:07 mark of the first period. By then St. Louis had a 2-0 lead and 8-1 edge in shots.

• The Devils played the game without forward Timo Meier, who was serving a one-game suspension for a major cross checking penalty in the previous game against Nashville.

• Prior to the game, the Devils held a pre-game ceremony honoring Jacob Markstrom for recently reaching the 500-game mark of his NHL career. He was given a silver stick, a couple plaques, a bottle of wine, a watch and even a mini silver stick for his son, Clark.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a post-Thanksgiving afternoon game in Detroit on Friday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 3:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Blues 3

Devils Sign Theo to 1-Day Contract | FEATURE

Mr. 500 | FEATURE

Meier Suspended One Game | BLOG

Scoppetto Named to Team USA 4 Nations Staff | BLOG

All-Time Toughest Devils | STAN'S LISTS

Hats Off to Hischier | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Predators 2

Moms Tell All | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2024 Moms' Trip Coverage | FEATURE

Katja Hischier: 'Nico is Good to All' | FEATURE

Hockey Moms: An Instant Bond | FEATURE

The T-Shirt: Eat, Sleep, Live Hockey | FEATURE

Devils Won't Take Predators Lightly | PREVIEW

Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night | RELEASE

Devils Win It for the Moms, Beat the Capitals 3-2 | GAME STORY

QUICK UPDATE: Devils 3, Capitals 2

Devils Practice in Front of Moms | NOTEBOOK