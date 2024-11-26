Scoppetto Named to Team USA 4 Nations Staff | BLOG

chris Scoppetto
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils head equipment manager Chris Scoppetto was named to the U.S. Men’s National Team staff for the upcoming 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament as an equipment manager.

Scoppetto, who has served on the Devils equipment staff for nine years, including the last eight as head equipment manager, has worked with Team USA on several occasions, including as head equipment manager for the IIHF World Championships in 2011, ’17, ’19 and ’22. He also helped Team USA at the 2004 World Cup.

Scoppetto also served as head equipment manager with the Florida Panthers for eight years. Prior to that he worked with Detroit (four years), Nashville (six years) and Phoenix (two years).

Scoppetto was a member of Detroit’s 2008 Stanley Cup championship team and served as equipment manager at the 2004 and '22 NHL All-Star Games.

Scoppetto resides in Gladstone, New Jersey with his wife, Trekka, son, Brekken, daughter, Lokklen, and dog, Vedder.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is taking place Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. It will feature top players from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald is serving as an assistant general manager with Team USA.

