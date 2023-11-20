Hischier Skates with Teammates | NOTEBOOK

It's back to work Monday for the New Jersey Devils and a very familiar face was on the ice with his teammates today.

Captain Nico Hischier was one of the first players on the ice this morning, as he continues to work his way back from his injury sustained in October.

The prep work begins for a Thanksgiving week where the team will play three games in four nights starting on Wednesday in Detroit. Following their game against the Red Wings, the Devils will host the Blue Jackets in an afternoon matchup on Friday and the Buffalo Sabres for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday.

Stay tuned to the Devils Notebook for all your latest from today's practice session!