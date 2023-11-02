Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith will host his first-ever Kancer Jam event on January 7, 2024 at a facility in Newark to be named at a later date. The event will be supported by the New Jersey Devils and raise awareness and funds for The Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation, while honoring the lives of Smith’s grandparents, Joyce and Lester Smith, who both lost their battle with breast cancer.

Those who would like the opportunity to participate in the Kan Jam tournament,alongside Smith and his New Jersey Devils teammates, must donate or fundraise a minimum of $2,222 per team, with all proceeds donated to The Breast Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility. The top three fundraisers will have the opportunity to select which participating Devils player they’d like to have on their team.

“I’m excited to host my first Kancer Jam event in January to raise funds for those affected by breast cancer,” said Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. “As someone who has lost family members to cancer, I know first-hand how impactful and inspiring events like these can be. I hope those who sign up are looking forward to a fun afternoon competing with and against my teammates and I while giving back to a great cause.”

Smith lost his grandmother, Joyce Smith, to breast cancer on December 27, 2004, which was his first experience losing a loved one at the age of fifteen. Smith’s grandfather, Lester Smith, Sr., who passed from breast cancer on September 27, 2015, played an instrumental role in Brendan and his two brothers’ sports success. Lester helped Smith’s parents drive him, Reilly and Rory to various activities growing up, stepping in as another parent-figure for the three boys. This event will look to honor the impact his grandparents had on his family by donating back to those impacted by breast cancer.

The Kancer Jam tournament has 32 team slots available, with each team consisting of two players paired with a New Jersey Devils player. Teams will play a round-robin with the division winners competing in a championship game. Those in attendance who are waiting their turn to play will have the unique opportunity to interact with Devils players also waiting for their team’s turn. Closer to the event, details surrounding an online auction will be announced where those not in attendance have the opportunity to big on autographed Devils memorabilia and select experiences. The online auction will be run through the Jam Kancer in the Kan website.

“We're thrilled to partner with Brendan to host his first-ever Kancer Jam event right here in our home state of New Jersey and to have the support of the New Jersey Devils organization,” said Jamey Crimmins, Founder of the Jam Kancer In The Kan Foundation. “We're looking forward to seeing Devils fans enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to compete alongside their favorite players in an intimate environment that will raise money for a disease that affects so many.”

To sign up and learn more about the event, visit jamkancerinthekan.com.