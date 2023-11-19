Hughes Returns But Devils Come Up Short Against Rangers | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Obviously, win or lose the biggest story for the Devils is the return of Jack Hughes from his upper-body injury. The Devils are just a completely different team with Hughes in the lineup. It opens up so much ice offensively but also Hughes is very underrated on the defensive end with his quick stick and ability to anticipate the attack.

But, of course, Hughes’ strength is his offense. And he announced his return by scoring a goal halfway through the first period in typical Jack fashion. He had the puck above the far circle and made a no-look, spinning shot from far range. It squeaked through the five-hole of Igor Shesterkin and slowly rolled over the goal line.

What made the play was the no-look. Hughes was staring down Dougie Hamilton on the blue line. Shesterkin likely wasn’t expecting a shot and had a delayed reaction when the shot came his way. The no-look delayed Shesterkin enough to allow the puck to sneak through. Without that split second delayed reaction, the Rangers goalie likely makes the save.

• Palat scored his first goal of the season, and first in 33 games dating back to last season. It came on the power play. Palat just let a shot go from between the circles. It appeared to change direction after hitting Nick Bonino and through Shesterkin’s five-hole.

Ruff: "You watch how hard he works on every puck. He finally caught a break. It’s good to see anybody get on the board after a stretch like that. It takes the weight off a player."

• The Devils were the beneficiaries of two referee reviews and two new rules. On the first, they reviewed Hughes’ goal. The whistle had blown before the puck crossed the line. But with the new rule as long as the puck goes in "as a culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown." And so it did. Thank you Rule 37.3.

On the other, Michael McLeod was assessed a match penalty for a hit on New York’s Ryan Lindgren. After a review of the penalty, McLeod was no longer given a penalty. In a new rule this season, referees can call match penalties and review. With the review they’re allowed to lessen the penalty but not add to the penalty. So, refs have been erring by calling match penalties and then reviewing them to make sure they get it right.

• Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was pulled during the Devils’ First Round matchup against the Rangers last year. For his personal confidence, he needed a good performance against this team. He made some great saves in the contest, including a late one on Panarin with the game tied at 3-3. But it was a tough loss to swallow as it slipped away late in the game.

• Forward Tomas Nosek left the game after getting hit by Jacob Trouba in the first period. Nosek had his head down while locating a puck when Trouba hit him hard. Nosek used the goal post to pull himself to his feet but then fell to his knees. He left the game and did not return due to an upper-body injury.