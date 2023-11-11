News Feed

DEVILS VS Capitals 11/10/23 GAME STORY

 Devils Offense Arrives Too Late in Loss to Caps | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS CAPITALS 11/10/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Capitals 4
Foote Re-Assigned | BLOG

Foote Re-Assigned | BLOG
DEVILS VS CAPITALS 11/10/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Host Capitals for Friday Night Tilt | PREVIEW
Nate Bastian | STALL MATES

Nate Bastian: The Chatterbox | STALL MATES 
Devils Back in Newark | NOTEBOOK 11.9.23

Nosek Returns to Practice with Devils | NOTEBOOK
Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE 11.9.23

Devils Host Military Appreciation Night, Presented by Prudential | RELEASE
STAN FEATURE - Broduer 100 Words

A Picture is Worth 100 Words | STAN'S STORIES 
DEVILS AT AVALANCHE 11/7/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose in Colorado to Finish Road Trip | GAME STORY
 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS 11/7/23

 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS I FEATURE 11/6/23

Injuries Create Opportunities | FEATURE 
DEVILS AT BLACKHAWKS 11/5/23 GAME STORY

Willman Scores in Debut as Devils Top Hawks | GAME STORY
Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG

Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG
Devils Recall Willman | BLOG

Devils Recall Willman from Utica | BLOG
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Hughes, Game to Blues | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Blues 4
DEVILS AT WILD 11/2/23 GAME STORY

Devils Stake Lead, Hold on For Win in Minnesota | GAME STORY
Smith Host Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Weekend Workday | NOTEBOOK

Notebook 11.11.23
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

A Saturday afternoon practice at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House will get underway at 12 p.m. for the Devils. 

After a disappointing loss on Friday night, the club looks to regroup with a practice session ahead of a two-game road trip that will take the team to Winnipeg on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Stay tuned to the Devils Notebook for your latest news and notes from today's session.

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Stay tuned! 
Devils Now: Stay tuned! 
Feature Article: Stay tuned! 

Missing for Maintenance

Michael McLeod, Erik Haula and Luke Hughes were all absent from today's practice session. All three held off the ice for maintenance days.

When players take maintenance days it can be for a variety of reasons, but they are in the building and around, they're just held off the ice. Those players are a part of team meetings and often will do off-ice work, whether its in the gym, stretching or receiving treatment for whatever bumps and bruises they may carry as all players do as the season rolls along.

The 19-year-old Hughes has played heavy minutes to start the season, averaging 19:38 time on ice, carrying a hefty load for a young rookie. Haula and McLeod, too have been playing extended minutes in the absence of Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, so maintenance days should not feel out of the ordinary. 

There isn't much to come by for line combinations and pairings today with just 16 players on the ice. Along with Hischier and Hughes, Colin Miller also remains absent.

Assistant coach Ryan McGill works with defenseman Kevin Bahl at practice
In Case You Missed It
READ: 
10 TAKEAWAYS: The Next Man Up
WATCH:
 
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Meier | Schmid | Mercer | Ruff