Weekend Workday | NOTEBOOK

Missing for Maintenance

Michael McLeod, Erik Haula and Luke Hughes were all absent from today's practice session. All three held off the ice for maintenance days.

When players take maintenance days it can be for a variety of reasons, but they are in the building and around, they're just held off the ice. Those players are a part of team meetings and often will do off-ice work, whether its in the gym, stretching or receiving treatment for whatever bumps and bruises they may carry as all players do as the season rolls along.

The 19-year-old Hughes has played heavy minutes to start the season, averaging 19:38 time on ice, carrying a hefty load for a young rookie. Haula and McLeod, too have been playing extended minutes in the absence of Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, so maintenance days should not feel out of the ordinary.

There isn't much to come by for line combinations and pairings today with just 16 players on the ice. Along with Hischier and Hughes, Colin Miller also remains absent.