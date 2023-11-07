 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

If these were Ancient Greek times, I'd be summoning the help from the goddess Aceso right about now. She, of course, is the Greek goddess of healing.

The Devils could use her.

Taking Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes out of the lineup is gut-wrenching. What they mean and who they are to this team cannot be replaced and will take a full-scale team effort to fill the void of the elite 200-foot game that Hischier plays, and the point-scoring prowess of Hughes.

Especially down the middle of the ice the club will need to dig deep.

"It’s a great opportunity for other players to step in,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’re fortunate we have (Dawson) Mercer who can play in the middle. (Erik) Haula can play in the middle. (Chris) Tierney can play in the middle. Michael McLeod has been playing well.

“It’s tough to replace what went out, but it’s a big opportunity for the guys that are stepping in.”

So while we wait for Hischier and Hughes to return, and because we are in modern times, we'll just have to summon the help of the Next Man Up.