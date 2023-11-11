 Devils Offense Arrives Too Late in Loss to Caps | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer scored in the third period for the New Jersey Devils to make their game against the Washington Capitals a one-goal game. But for much of the game, New Jersey could not generate much of anything.

The Capitals took an early 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring two goals in 15 seconds and the Devils chased the game much the rest of the way, trying to find their speed, their scoring touch, and any momentum.

At 7:13 of the third period Timo Meier sprung some life into the Devils game, finally breaking through Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren to cut Washington's lead to 3-1.

Dawson Mercer responded 2:09 after Meier's goal to bring the Devils within one.

The Devils struggled to generate anything, with their game only coming together with too little left on the clock.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel opened the scoring for Washington in the first period, Beck Malenstyn scored 15 seconds later, Evgeni Kuznetsov added a second period goal and the empty netter in the Capitals 4-2 win.