News Feed

DEVILS VS CAPITALS 11/10/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Capitals 4
Foote Re-Assigned | BLOG

Foote Re-Assigned | BLOG
DEVILS VS CAPITALS 11/10/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Host Capitals for Friday Night Tilt | PREVIEW
Nate Bastian | STALL MATES

Nate Bastian: The Chatterbox | STALL MATES 
Devils Back in Newark | NOTEBOOK 11.9.23

Nosek Returns to Practice with Devils | NOTEBOOK
Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE 11.9.23

Devils Host Military Appreciation Night, Presented by Prudential | RELEASE
STAN FEATURE - Broduer 100 Words

A Picture is Worth 100 Words | STAN'S STORIES 
DEVILS AT AVALANCHE 11/7/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose in Colorado to Finish Road Trip | GAME STORY
 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS 11/7/23

 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS I FEATURE 11/6/23

Injuries Create Opportunities | FEATURE 
DEVILS AT BLACKHAWKS 11/5/23 GAME STORY

Willman Scores in Debut as Devils Top Hawks | GAME STORY
Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG

Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG
Devils Recall Willman | BLOG

Devils Recall Willman from Utica | BLOG
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Hughes, Game to Blues | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Blues 4
DEVILS AT WILD 11/2/23 GAME STORY

Devils Stake Lead, Hold on For Win in Minnesota | GAME STORY
Smith Host Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE
Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

 Devils Offense Arrives Too Late in Loss to Caps | GAME STORY

The Devils lost to the Caps 4-2 on Friday night

GameStory 11.10.23
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, NJ - Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer scored in the third period for the New Jersey Devils to make their game against the Washington Capitals a one-goal game. But for much of the game, New Jersey could not generate much of anything.

The Capitals took an early 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring two goals in 15 seconds and the Devils chased the game much the rest of the way, trying to find their speed, their scoring touch, and any momentum.

At 7:13 of the third period Timo Meier sprung some life into the Devils game, finally breaking through Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren to cut Washington's lead to 3-1.

Dawson Mercer responded 2:09 after Meier's goal to bring the Devils within one.

The Devils struggled to generate anything, with their game only coming together with too little left on the clock.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel opened the scoring for Washington in the first period, Beck Malenstyn scored 15 seconds later, Evgeni Kuznetsov added a second period goal and the empty netter in the Capitals 4-2 win.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Capitals 4, Devils 2
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Meier | Schmid | Mercer
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... COMING SOON

Here are some observations from the game:

• Tomas Nosek returned to the lineup for the first time since the second game of the season. He last played against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13. On Thursday, Nosek returned to practice but had been skating for roughly ten days prior to prepare for his return to the lineup.

• Lindy Ruff and his staff were quick to pull the trigger in sending a message to the team after a dismal start. Vitek Vanecek was pulled, and replaced by Akira Schmid, after just 10:37 of play and following a sequence where the Devils conceded two goals in a span of 15 seconds to two of the Capitals fourth line players.

Vanecek was beaten from the right circle by Nicolas Aube-Kuble at 10:22, followed by Beck Malenstyn's shot, also from the right circle, which was deflected off of Luke Hughes's stick past the Devils goaltender. Schmid then entered the game with the Devils down 2-0.

• For only the second time this season the Devils entered the second period without having scored a goal. Managing just 13 shots on Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, the Devils struggled to maintain any sort of offensive pressure on the Capitals. 

• John Marino has registered a four-game point streak (4a).

• Meier's goal stretched the Devils streak to 97 straight games without being shut out. The last time New Jersey was shut out was April 24, 2022 against Detroit (3-0).

• Schmid's assist on Dawson Mercer's goal was his second career point

• In an effort to find a spark for the team, Lindy Ruff changed his lines for the second period.

Toffoli-Mercer-Bratt
Palat-Haula-Meier
Bastian-McLeod-Lazar
Nosek-Tierney-Holtz

• The team managed to take just two shots in the first period, outshot by the Caps 12-2 and outscored 2-0. 

• The power play struggled to garner any momentum, held without a shot in three attempts tonight. 

• Devils celebrated equipment manager Chris 'Frosty' Scoppetto who was working his 2000th NHL game.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT

The Devils take off for a two-game road trip with stops in Winnipeg and Pittsburgh, starting with the Jets on Wednesday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. 