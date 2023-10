NEWARK, NJ - Jack Hughes scored twice and Dougie Hamilton broke a late third period tie in a 4-3 victory for the Devils against the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center Thursday night in the season opener.

Forward Erik Haula, who was a question coming into the game with an upper-body injury, tallied the eventual game-winner with an empty-netter.

Daniel Sprong, Alex DeBrincat and Robby Fabbri scored for Detroit. Fabri scored with 33.7 seconds left to make it 4-3 after Haula's empty-netter.