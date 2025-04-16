Devils Conclude Regular Season at Home vs. Red Wings | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

It's the final game of the regular season for the Devils. For some, it'll be a tune-up and for others an opportunity to perhaps plant some seeds for a roster spot for next season as several key Devils are likely to get a rest tonight ahead of a round-one series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Devils haven't had a ton of success down the stretch in largely meaningless games having lost three straight before last night's overtime win.

Team captain Nico Hischier has 35 goals to lead the club while Jesper Bratt is tops in points with 88 and assists with 67 -- both career highs for him.

It's also the final game for the Detroit Red Wings in a season that had expectations of a playoff spot but came up a handful of points short. The Wings have picked up points in six of their final eight games on the season (5-2-1) including an impressive 6-4 win over the Dallas Stars in their final home game of the season Monday night. Last Friday, they also defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road, 4-3 in overtime.

The Red Wings have the fourth-best power play in the NHL at 27.4% just slightly behind the third-place Devils who are at 27.3%. The big difference, however, is that the Devils are fourth in the NHL in penalty killing at 82.2% while the Wings are dead last at 70.0%.

Lucas Raymond is the leading point-getter for the Red Wings with 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists). In terms of goals, Alex DeBrincat has 37 to top the squad. Captain Dylan Larkin has 29 goals and is tied with DeBrincat for second on the team with 68 points.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier has four goals in his five games after scoring last night against Boston and also adding an assist on the game winner. Meier has 11 goals since March 1st, tied with Hischier for most on the team. Stefan Noesen has points in four of his last six.

Red Wings: In terms of points in the month of April, it’s a three-way tie for the Red Wings with Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Larkin all with six points in seven games. DeBrincat leads the way with four goals.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), J.Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), D.Hamilton (undisclosed, day-to-day)

Red Wings: E.Soderblom (undisclosed, day-to-day), E.Gustafsson (undisclosed, day-to-day), C.Mazur (upper body, IR), A.Copp (torn pectoral, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS