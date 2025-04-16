Devils Conclude Regular Season at Home vs. Red Wings | PREVIEW

The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jacob Markstrom bobblehead and all fans will receive a commemorative game ticket courtesy of GEICO

DET NJD Game Preview sponsor LB

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (42-32-7) vs. DETROIT RED WINGS (38-35-7)

New Jersey finishes up their regular season on Made in Jersey Night.

You can watch on TNT, TruTV and MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview with lineup updates and pre-game story to come. Tonight's game is presented by Ott, Shore and Co.

Made in Jersey Night | RELEASE 4.14.25

MORE INFORMATION

Made in Jersey Night | RELEASE 4.14.25
WATCH & LISTEN

TV: TNT, TruTV, MAX

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

PRE-GAME AVAIL RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following Devils pre-game media availability around 5:30 PM ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

It's the final game of the regular season for the Devils. For some, it'll be a tune-up and for others an opportunity to perhaps plant some seeds for a roster spot for next season as several key Devils are likely to get a rest tonight ahead of a round-one series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Devils haven't had a ton of success down the stretch in largely meaningless games having lost three straight before last night's overtime win.

Team captain Nico Hischier has 35 goals to lead the club while Jesper Bratt is tops in points with 88 and assists with 67 -- both career highs for him.

It's also the final game for the Detroit Red Wings in a season that had expectations of a playoff spot but came up a handful of points short. The Wings have picked up points in six of their final eight games on the season (5-2-1) including an impressive 6-4 win over the Dallas Stars in their final home game of the season Monday night. Last Friday, they also defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road, 4-3 in overtime.

The Red Wings have the fourth-best power play in the NHL at 27.4% just slightly behind the third-place Devils who are at 27.3%. The big difference, however, is that the Devils are fourth in the NHL in penalty killing at 82.2% while the Wings are dead last at 70.0%.

Lucas Raymond is the leading point-getter for the Red Wings with 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists). In terms of goals, Alex DeBrincat has 37 to top the squad. Captain Dylan Larkin has 29 goals and is tied with DeBrincat for second on the team with 68 points.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier has four goals in his five games after scoring last night against Boston and also adding an assist on the game winner. Meier has 11 goals since March 1st, tied with Hischier for most on the team. Stefan Noesen has points in four of his last six.

Red Wings: In terms of points in the month of April, it’s a three-way tie for the Red Wings with Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Larkin all with six points in seven games. DeBrincat leads the way with four goals.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), J.Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), D.Hamilton (undisclosed, day-to-day)

Red Wings: E.Soderblom (undisclosed, day-to-day), E.Gustafsson (undisclosed, day-to-day), C.Mazur (upper body, IR), A.Copp (torn pectoral, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Oct. 24 at Detroit, 3-5 L
  • Nov. 29 vs. Detroit, 5-4 W
  • Apr. 16 vs. Detroit, 7:30 PM ET

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
RED WINGS
Goals
Hischier, 35
DeBrincat, 37
Assists
Bratt, 67
Raymond, 51
Points
Bratt, 88
Raymond, 78

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils are 10-12-1 overall for back-to-back sets. They are 7-5-0 in the first game and 3-7-1 in the second.
  • When scoring first, the Devils are 29-8-3 this season.
  • On Tuesday, the Devils earned their 39th win when scoring three or more goals in a game this season. The 39 wins when scoring three plus is the seventh-most in franchise history. The most is 47, set in 2022-23.

More News

Dumoulin Scores First as Devil to Win in OT in Boston | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Bruins 4

Jack Hughes Named Devils King Clancy Nominee | BLOG

Popcorn with a Cause | FEATURE

Cotter Suspended Two Games | BLOG

Your Favorite Moments | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Squires Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Host Made in Jersey Night | RELEASE

McLaughlin Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Blanked by Isles in Penultimate Home Game | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Islanders 1, Devils 0

Devils Prospects Lose in Frozen Four Final | BLOG

Hamilton Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Hamilton Could Be Ready for Playoffs | BLOG

Devils Can't Hold Lead in Loss to Pens | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Penguins 4, Devils 2

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE