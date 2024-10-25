Devils Drop Game to Red Wings in Detroit | GAME STORY

Devils score three power-play goals in loss to Red Wings

By Amanda Stein
By Amanda Stein

DETROIT, MI - Sheldon Keefe stood behind the Devils bench and was visibly voicing his displeasure with the referees after Brenden Dillon was handed a roughing penalty, to go along with his fighting penalty after he was boarded by Christian Fischer in a 2-2 tied game.

The Red Wings would score on the ensuing power play and take a 3-2 lead.

“Obviously, I think there should be a penalty on the initial hit, I think it’s quite clear," Keefe said, "Another one I think when the refs get a chance to look back at they’re going to see that differently. Disappointed we come out of that shorthanded of course and we don’t get the kill.”

It was a pivotal moment in the game after the Devils had already overcome a first period where the Red Wings had scored two goals in 25 seconds to take a 2-1 lead.

“That little stretch at the end of the first period, of course, that’s the most disappointing part of the game," Keefe added. "Especially when you cap that off with the too many men at the end of the period. There was real potential for things to unravel for us there, but I do like how we went out and got a good kill to start the second period and even hit the post on a chance of our own.”

Result aside, the Devils did play a strong game.

"I think team-wise I’m proud of how we played today," captain Nico Hischier said. "Obviously some things that we can be better, two quick goals and probably (penalty kill) as well that cost us the game. But still a lot of good things we did today and I think if we play that way, we’re going to win more games than we lose."

After Hischier opened the scoring of the game, Erik Haula tied it early in the second on a power play goal before Dillon’s third-period penalty. Dylan Larkin capitalized on Red Wing power play at 9:46 of the third and tensions mounted. Melees broke out, and the Devils were once again back on a power play with 8:19 to play in the game.

“Nico gets pulled down on a breakaway so we get a power play, but there’s a scrum and Chiarot ends up taking his gloves off and throwing a number of punches at our guys and doesn’t get anything extra, so I would say worse than what Dillon got a penalty for previous to that. Those are the kind of things that didn’t go our way today.”

The Devils captain continued his remarkable early season run with his second goal of the game to tie the game at 3 before yet another penalty landed the Devils in hot water.

Late in third Dawson Mercer took an ill-advised high-sticking penalty, and Patrick Kane scored the game-winner with the man advantage. Michael Rasmussen added the Red Wings fifth goal, an empty-netter with 11 seconds to play.

The Devils fall to the Red Wings 5-3 in Detroit.

Here are some observations from the game:

• Nico Hischier has four goals in his last three games and five points total. He's been on an exceptional run to start the season.

• For six straight games the Devils have scored the first goal of the game.

• The two Red Wings goals in the first period by Christian Fischer and Alex DeBrincat came 25 seconds apart, turning the game from a 1-0 Devils lead quickly into a 2-1 lead for Detroit. The Devils had built up a strong first period until that point, also leading the Wings with a 16-6 shot advantage.

The Devils ended the period with 17 shots, the most generated in a single period this season.

New Jersey had 41 shots on net, doubling up the Red Wings' 20. Hischier led the way with 9 shots, followed by Jack Hughes's eight and Dougie Hamilton's six.

• Special teams played a big role between the two teams tonight. The Devils scored on their first two power plays of the game (Hischier, Haula) and killed off the Red Wings opening two power plays. New Jersey went 3-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

• With the return of Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes it was Simon Nemec and Daniil Misyul who were the odd men out. Pesce and Hughes formed the Devils' third defensive pairing as the only change to the roster.

Hughes earned his first point of the season, an assist, playing the point on the second power play unit. He picked up the secondary assist on Erik Haula's third goal of the season. Hughes was immediately called into duty on the power play, manning the backend on a unit with Timo Meier, Tomas Tatar, Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer.

• Hughes played 15:11 in his return and Pesce played 17:33.

Sheldon Keefe shared his thoughts on their return:

"Both guys looked like they were playing their first game without training camp and preseason and such. But I do think they helped our group today, they certainly made our group more complete. Those guys are going to help a great deal the more comfortable they get.”

• The Devils have a quick turnaround, hosting the New York Islanders tomorrow night a game where this heartbreaking loss can be used as added fuel.

"We are all disappointed and angry right now but I know we are going to use that tomorrow to come out with that anger inside a little bit and just pretty much the same we did here," Hischier said. "Clean up the little things but we have to bring exactly the same effort, I think you saw it out there what we can do. Hopefully

The Devils are home to the New York Islanders on Friday night, for the second half of a back-to-back. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

