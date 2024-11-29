Devils Claw Back to Beat Detroit | GAME STORY

Falling behind with a slow start, the Devils work their way back to a 5-4 victory over the Red Wings

devils 5 wings 4
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

DETROIT, MI - It was by no means perfect, but two points is two points. The New Jersey Devils clawed their way back from down 2-0 to the Red Wings to win 5-4 on Friday afternoon.

"Obviously we don’t like the way we started here tonight, that’s something we’ve got to get addressed, clearly,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “But, loved our power play went out and reset the game for us and then from there, we get down again, but we fight our way back and give ourselves a lead and then build that lead so that they get one and it’s not enough, and it gives us a chance to keep fighting to the end.”

New Jersey had five different goal scorers and the power play went 3-for-4 for the win in Detroit.

"I think it's really important for us to win in different ways," Luke Hughes, who played 19:09, and had an assist, said. "Tonight we definitely showed that. Two big goals for our power play to get us back into it after we didn’t come out so hot.”

The Devils fell behind early to the Red Wings, who built a two-goal lead at the 9:22 mark with goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Lucas Raymond but worked their way back with two power-play goals at the tail end of the first by Dougie Hamilton and Timo Meier.

The goodwill of the end of the first was quickly erased just 1:26 into the second period when Detroit took a 3-2 lead on a power play goal by Tyler Motte, once again forcing the Devils to play from behind. Later in the back half of the second period, Nico Hischier tied the game at three off a beautiful feed from Meier, who had two points in his return from suspension.

Crashing the crease off the rush with 3:11 remaining in the second, Stefan Noesen gave New Jersey their first lead of the afternoon, 4-3, to enter the third period. As the clock hit zero, Hischier was caught with a high stick in the face that drew blood, putting the Devils on a four-minute man-advantage to start the third.

The Red Wings killed off the first of the minor penalties before Jack Hughes used Noesen as a screen in front of Talbot to wire the puck into the Detroit net to take a two-goal lead, 5-3.

It would prove to be an all-important moment, as 22 seconds later, Justin Holl scored for Detroit, narrowing New Jersey's lead to one. With 2:17 to play, the Red Wings pulled Talbot from the net, forcing the Devils to defend 6-on-5. Nico Hischier took three key defensive zone faceoffs, winning all three, as the team defend their one-goal lead.

"How about Nico?," Noesen said. "Those were three important faceoffs, we’d want no one else but him (out there). He’s been so good for us so far this season, you can tell why he’s always in the running and should be for a very long time in the Selke candidacy.”

Keeping the Red Wings to the outside when they could and with some big saves from Jacob Markstrom, the Devils get the job done to defeat the Red Wings 5-4.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Noesen | LHughes | Meier | Cotter

Here are some observations from the game:

• For the third straight game the Devils gave up a goal against on the opponent's first shot of the game. Vladimir Tarasenko's opening goal came off the power play early in the first period with Brenden Dillon in the box. The Devils had been doing an excellent job up until the Tarasenko goal of taking away the Red Wings passing lanes. But Tarasenko was given a little too much time high up the circle for him to unleash a shot past Jacob Markstrom for the 1-0 lead.

Dillon was in the box for having cross-checked Michael Rasmussen into the Red Wings bench, a bit of a message-sending moment after the way the last game between the two clubs finished with Rasmussen's hit on Jack Hughes.

Johnny Kovacevic would later drop the gloves with Rasmussen, answering the bell, before things would settle down.

"The boys had their eyes on some things that needed to be addressed," Stefan Noesen said. "I thought you saw once we kind of got that out of the way, things kind of settled down and we started playing our game.”

• Dougie Hamilton's power-play goal came eight seconds into Justin Holl's tripping penalty on Paul Cotter. Stefan Noesen skated through the top of the blue paint for a flash screen on Talbot, who was beat by Hamilton. The play was then challenged by the Red Wings for goaltender interference, and after a lengthy review, the call on the ice stood for the Devils first of the game.

Because of their failed challenge, the Devils were handed yet another power play. While the beginning of the man advantage was off-kilter, the second unit jumped on the ice and Timo Meier ripped a shot short-side past Talbot to erase Detroit's two-goal lead heading into the second period.

• Nico Hischier scored his 150th career goal to tie the game at three. Timo Meier's assist on the play was his 200th career assist. He is now one goal behind Randy McKay (151) for 12th place on the all-time franchise list.

"He’s impacted the game in so many ways," Keefe said of his captain post-game. "Those are the kind of things you need when it’s not really your night as a team, you need individuals to step up and make the difference, and he was certainly one of those guys tonight.”

• Toward the end of the first period Tomas Tatar was caught in a collision along the end boards. He did not come out to start the second period and it was announced he was not returning to the game. With no Tatar available, it was Ondrej Palat who took his spot on the second unit of the power play.

• New Jersey had five different goal scorers today against Detroit, spreading the wealth among teammates. The line of Meier, Hischier, and Noesen had three of the five goals.

• Kurtis MacDermid drew into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 16. Shane Bowers was a scratch.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils head right back home to host the Capitals and their Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

FOLLOW LIVE: Devils at Red Wings 

Devils on the Ice for Thanksgiving Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Assign Foote to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Blues Blank Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 0 vs. Blues 3

Devils Sign Theo to 1-Day Contract | FEATURE

Mr. 500 | FEATURE

Meier Suspended One Game | BLOG

Scoppetto Named to Team USA 4 Nations Staff | BLOG

All-Time Toughest Devils | STAN'S LISTS

Hats Off to Hischier | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Predators 2

Moms Tell All | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2024 Moms' Trip Coverage | FEATURE

Katja Hischier: 'Nico is Good to All' | FEATURE

Hockey Moms: An Instant Bond | FEATURE

The T-Shirt: Eat, Sleep, Live Hockey | FEATURE

Devils Won't Take Predators Lightly | PREVIEW