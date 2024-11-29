Devils Claw Back to Beat Detroit | GAME STORY

DETROIT, MI - It was by no means perfect, but two points is two points. The New Jersey Devils clawed their way back from down 2-0 to the Red Wings to win 5-4 on Friday afternoon.

"Obviously we don’t like the way we started here tonight, that’s something we’ve got to get addressed, clearly,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “But, loved our power play went out and reset the game for us and then from there, we get down again, but we fight our way back and give ourselves a lead and then build that lead so that they get one and it’s not enough, and it gives us a chance to keep fighting to the end.”

New Jersey had five different goal scorers and the power play went 3-for-4 for the win in Detroit.

"I think it's really important for us to win in different ways," Luke Hughes, who played 19:09, and had an assist, said. "Tonight we definitely showed that. Two big goals for our power play to get us back into it after we didn’t come out so hot.”

The Devils fell behind early to the Red Wings, who built a two-goal lead at the 9:22 mark with goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Lucas Raymond but worked their way back with two power-play goals at the tail end of the first by Dougie Hamilton and Timo Meier.

The goodwill of the end of the first was quickly erased just 1:26 into the second period when Detroit took a 3-2 lead on a power play goal by Tyler Motte, once again forcing the Devils to play from behind. Later in the back half of the second period, Nico Hischier tied the game at three off a beautiful feed from Meier, who had two points in his return from suspension.

Crashing the crease off the rush with 3:11 remaining in the second, Stefan Noesen gave New Jersey their first lead of the afternoon, 4-3, to enter the third period. As the clock hit zero, Hischier was caught with a high stick in the face that drew blood, putting the Devils on a four-minute man-advantage to start the third.

The Red Wings killed off the first of the minor penalties before Jack Hughes used Noesen as a screen in front of Talbot to wire the puck into the Detroit net to take a two-goal lead, 5-3.

It would prove to be an all-important moment, as 22 seconds later, Justin Holl scored for Detroit, narrowing New Jersey's lead to one. With 2:17 to play, the Red Wings pulled Talbot from the net, forcing the Devils to defend 6-on-5. Nico Hischier took three key defensive zone faceoffs, winning all three, as the team defend their one-goal lead.

"How about Nico?," Noesen said. "Those were three important faceoffs, we’d want no one else but him (out there). He’s been so good for us so far this season, you can tell why he’s always in the running and should be for a very long time in the Selke candidacy.”

Keeping the Red Wings to the outside when they could and with some big saves from Jacob Markstrom, the Devils get the job done to defeat the Red Wings 5-4.