Devils Host Made in Jersey Night | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host Made in Jersey Night on April 16, 2025, as they play their final home game against the Detroit Red Wings for a 7:30 PM contest on the national broadcast (TNT). The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jacob Markstrom bobblehead and in addition, all fans will receive a commemorative game ticket courtesy of GEICO. The night will include a pre-game Fan Fest, in-game prizes, activations and more to celebrate the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season. To culminate the evening, select season ticket members have been chosen to receive individual Devils player’s jerseys “off their backs,” which will be presented to fans on the ice post-game.

The Devils pre-game Fan Fest will feature activations from RWJBarnabas Health, locker stall photo opportunity, games, music from DJ Cole Pardi, “NJ’s Ride,” a mobile esports fan experience, the Devils Experience Mobile Tour and food from Premio and Shore Good Eats, the Devils recent Heritage Kitchen vendor and Enrich program winner. Fan Fest will kick off at 4:30 PM on Championship Plaza, located at the corner of Mulberry and Edison Street.

The night will celebrate the state of New Jersey by incorporating partners, performances and merchandise from Jersey-based brands that resonate with our fans and “Made in Jersey” brand campaign. Custom designed jerseys by Jetty inspired by the Jersey Shore with unique patches will be showcased during player arrivals and auctioned between April 16 and April 23. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction. Jetty will also unveil a new short sleeve tee and crewneck sweatshirt that will be available for purchase in the Devils Den Team Store. Jersey-based rock band Big Bang Baby will perform on the main concourse during pre-game and both intermissions.

All game presentation elements will have elevated prizing throughout the game, including features tied to partnerships with Ticketmaster, New Jersey Lottery, United Airlines, Welch’s, EZ Pass, Citizens, Calandra’s Bakery and Wawa.

During the first intermission, the Devils will host their Halmar Shooting Challenge. Three pre-selected fans will participate in an on-ice competition. The fan who shoots the puck closest to the target will win a custom Devils Slingshot courtesy of Halmar which has been autographed by select members of the 2024-25 New Jersey Devils team.

After the game, select Black and Red Members and fans will participate in “Shirts Off Our Backs.” Those participating will have the opportunity to receive the players' game-worn jerseys after the game. To learn more about becoming a member of the Black and Red, visit newjerseydevils.com/membership.