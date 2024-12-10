Devils Continue Homestand Against Leafs | PREVIEW

devils leafs game preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (18-10-2) vs. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (16-9-2)

New Jersey will host the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs in the third game of a five-game homestand. Puck drop 7:08 p.m. ET. The Devils will be holding their annual Pride Night celebration for the game.

You can watch on ESPN+ or Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Cuttler Produce.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: ESPN+ / Hulu 

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following Devils morning skate at 10:30 a.m. ET for updates!

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils are fighting for the top spot in the Metro Division. New Jersey is two points behind Washington (40-38), though the Devils have played three more games. New Jersey is coming off a disappointing 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. Prior to that game though, the Devils were 6-2-0.

Forward Jesper Bratt leads the team in scoring with 37 points. He’s followed by superstar Jack Hughes’ 35 points. Captain Nico Hischier paces the club with 15 goals. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton leads the back end with five goals and 21 points. Goaltender Jake Allen missed practice on Monday and is questionable to backup Tuesday night against Toronto. Jacob Markstrom will get the start.

Toronto is in a dogfight for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. They trail Florida by two points (36-34), but have one game in hand on the Panthers. Toronto has lost its past two games (3-1 vs. Washington, 5-2 at Pittsburgh), but the Leafs were 10-2-0 in the previous 12 games beforehand.

Mitch Marner is off to an explosive start to the season with 38 points to lead the Leafs. William Nylander has a team-high 17 goals. Auston Matthews has 18 points (8g-10a) in 18 games played this year. Toronto has worked a tandem in net between Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. Forward Max Domi has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since Nov. 16. He is practicing with the team but his status against the Devils isn’t known yet.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Goalie Jacob Markstrom is 5-1-0 in his past six starts,

Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner has points in 17 of his last 19 games with 31 of his 38 points on the season coming in that span.

INJURIES

Devils: Allen (undisclosed), Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Maple Leafs: Domi (lower-body, IR), Hakanpaa (lower-body, IR), Jarnkrok (lower-body, LTIR), Kampf (lower-body, LTIR), McCabe (upper-body, IR), McMann (lower-body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
MAPLE LEAFS
Goals
Hischier, 15
Nylander, 17
Assists
Bratt, JHughes, 24
Marner, 28
Points
Bratt, 37
Marner, 38

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils are 15-0-0 when leading after 2 periods this season. The 15 wins ranks first in the NHL (2nd, Winnipeg, 14).
  • The Devils have been shutout in five of their last 18 games.
  • The Devils hit three milestone's in a 3-2 win against Seattle last Friday. Jesper Bratt appeared in his 500th game, Dougie Hamilton played his 800th and TImo Meier scored his 200th career goal.

More News

Devils Celebrate, Uplift at Hospital Visits | FEATURE

Downes: Pride Means Community | FEATURE

Devils Practice Monday Afternoon | NOTEBOOK

Lemaire Turns Trap into Title | STAN'S STORIES

Lemaire Named 3rd Devils Ring of Honor Inductee | RELEASE

Devils Shut Out in Loss to Avalanche | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 0 vs. Avalanche 4

Milestone Night(s) in Win for Devils | GAME STORY

Bratt Reflects on Road to Game 500 | FEATURE

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Kraken 2

Devils Host Inaugural Devils Youth Foundation Night | RELEASE

Marking Milestones | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Practice Thursday Morning | NOTEBOOK

From Friends to Foes at 4 Nations | FEATURE

Jack Hughes Named to U.S. 4 Nations Roster | BLOG

Bratt, Markstrom, Haula Named to 4 Nations | BLOG

Devils To Celebrate Annual Pride Night | RELEASE

Hardman Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS