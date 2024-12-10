Devils Continue Homestand Against Leafs | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are fighting for the top spot in the Metro Division. New Jersey is two points behind Washington (40-38), though the Devils have played three more games. New Jersey is coming off a disappointing 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. Prior to that game though, the Devils were 6-2-0.

Forward Jesper Bratt leads the team in scoring with 37 points. He’s followed by superstar Jack Hughes’ 35 points. Captain Nico Hischier paces the club with 15 goals. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton leads the back end with five goals and 21 points. Goaltender Jake Allen missed practice on Monday and is questionable to backup Tuesday night against Toronto. Jacob Markstrom will get the start.

Toronto is in a dogfight for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. They trail Florida by two points (36-34), but have one game in hand on the Panthers. Toronto has lost its past two games (3-1 vs. Washington, 5-2 at Pittsburgh), but the Leafs were 10-2-0 in the previous 12 games beforehand.

Mitch Marner is off to an explosive start to the season with 38 points to lead the Leafs. William Nylander has a team-high 17 goals. Auston Matthews has 18 points (8g-10a) in 18 games played this year. Toronto has worked a tandem in net between Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. Forward Max Domi has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since Nov. 16. He is practicing with the team but his status against the Devils isn’t known yet.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Goalie Jacob Markstrom is 5-1-0 in his past six starts,

Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner has points in 17 of his last 19 games with 31 of his 38 points on the season coming in that span.

INJURIES

Devils: Allen (undisclosed), Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Maple Leafs: Domi (lower-body, IR), Hakanpaa (lower-body, IR), Jarnkrok (lower-body, LTIR), Kampf (lower-body, LTIR), McCabe (upper-body, IR), McMann (lower-body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS