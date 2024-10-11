Leafs Spoil Devils' Home Opener | GAME STORY

Head coach Sheldon Keefe's Devils lose 4-2 to his former club Toronto

GameStory 10.10.24
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - Toronto spoiled the Devils’ home opener, as well as Sheldon Keefe’s first game against his former club, after executing a 4-2 victory at Prudential Center on Thursday night.

Toronto mounted a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Max Pacioretty, Bobby McMann and Steven Lorentz. The deficit was too much for the Devils to overcome. John Tavares added a goal in the second period for Toronto while goalie Dennis Hildeby won his first career NHL game.

The Devils had goals by Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• To say the Devils did not get the start they wanted is an understatement. New Jersey surrendered the opening three goals of the game, all within a 6:28-minute span in the midst of the opening frame. Two of the goals came on broken play scrambles while the third is one that goaltender Jacob Markstrom will want another shot at. Regardless, the Devils dug themselves a deep hole to start.

• Markstrom’s best save of the night came halfway through the second period. Toronto’s David Kampf got a clean lane to the net and was stopped by Markstrom. The rebound landed in the crease where the Maple Leafs’ Steven Lorentz was in pursuit untouched. Markstrom had to stretch out his left leg in a split while off balance to kick away Lorentz’s shot. That save kept it a 3-1 game and kept the Devils in the game.

• The Devils power play was very effective in the game. Bratt connected on a goal late in the first period. But overall, the team generated lots of scoring chances and momentum off of their power plays throughout the game. Near misses by Timo Meier and Erik Haula were inches away from converting. However, the club had two man-advantage chances in the third period while trailing by two goals. A power-play goal would have been massive there. But again, despite great looks, they couldn’t convert. Nonetheless, there was a lot to like by the puck movement and chance generation.

• Bratt tallied in the final minute of the first period with a smart play. The puck squirted out to him above the circles. He pivoted on his skates to change his shooting lane as three Maple Leafs players tried to block his shot. Bratt’s snipe alluded all three Leafs and Nico Hischier – providing a screen in front – to go off the post and into the net.

• Meier picked up his second goal of the season late in the second period. In fact, there was only 5.3 seconds remaining in the middle period when Meier pulled the Devils within a 4-2 deficit. It was a broken play as Meier was the last man the enter the zone. He tapped his stick on the ice calling for the puck. Johnathan Kovacevic obliged. Meier carried launched a heavy shot from above the circle. The puck went off of the blocker of Dennis Hildeby and had enough power to still land just inside the crossbar.

POST-GAME VIDEO
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

