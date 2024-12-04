Devils To Celebrate Annual Pride Night | RELEASE

The Devils will host their annual Pride Night on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The club’s second Hockey Is For Everyone game of the season will feature custom designed jerseys, unique food options from Heritage Kitchen, and in-game features to reflect the Devils’ long-standing commitment to Pride, diversity and inclusion.

Jerseys for the Devils’ Pride Night were custom designed by local artist, De’von Downes, from Glassboro, New Jersey. As an African American queer artist, Downes’ Contemporary Realism style of art is inspired by folklore, nature and love. The custom design features a sketchbook filled with watercolor and pencil sketches incorporating symbols of community, growth, pride and hope. In their words:

“I hold so my gratitude to not only work with the Devils, but create a piece that feels centered around community and not just celebration.” “I used a rainbow gradient over the sketches to make the symbols that once stood alone and individual uniform. It’s a reference to how I view not just the queer community, but human relations and connections. We can all be different, have different shapes, colors, sizes, backgrounds, ability, but at the end of the day, we’re all connected and in this together.”

The custom designed jerseys available will be available to wear during player arrivals and will be auctioned off between December 10 and December 17, with proceeds benefiting Hyacinth. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

Fans can visit the Newark Winter Village at Mulberry Commons Park featuring Devils Woo Crew leading up to the game. Experience the outdoor holiday festival and marketplace featuring local businesses, curbside eats, and ice rink. Reserve private heated igloos, ice skates, and bumper cars at www.newarkwintervillage.com.

Pride Night will also introduce the third Heritage Kitchen pop-up food and beverage stand, Due Madri.

Founded by Erika Nakamura and Jocelyn Guest, the team behind the original concept "The Butcher Girls," Due Madri features special hand-crafted Roman sandwiches and Southern-style BBQ. The pop-up can be found across from The Foundry Bar on the main concourse near Section 21. Due Madri will mark the third small, diverse business highlighted by the Devils and hospitality partner, Levy, for Heritage Kitchen, which will embrace global cultures and cuisines throughout theme nights this season from Eastback Kitchen.

The National Anthem will be sung by Max DeFrancesco, a long-time guest singer of the New Jersey Devils representing the LGBTQIA+ community. Funds raised through the night’s 50/50 will benefit Out Monclair, a nonprofit organization created to raise awareness and provide support and solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community of Montclair