Devils Host Jets Friday Night | PREVIEW

The Devils are battling through adversity, winning only two of their last five games, and four of their last 10. New Jersey's most recent game, a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, showed the Devils heart as they battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to tie the game. However, a goal with five seconds left in regulation secured a Stars win. Over their last five games, all on the road, the Devils also suffered some key injuries. Alternate Captain Jack Hughes was hurt in the final minutes of New Jersey's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Hughes underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Against the Stars, defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffered an injury in the first period and didn't return after the first intermission. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the team is still evaluating the defenseman; however he would not play on Friday.

New Jersey's defense has become one of its greatest strengths, shutting down opponents with a strong structure. The Devils allow, on average, 2.49 goals against per game which is second-lowest in the NHL. Another strength? Special teams. The Devils power play is fourth (27.9%) while the penalty kill is third (82.8%). In New Jersey's most recent game, the Devils scored on both of their power play opportunities against the Dallas Stars. On the five-game road trip, New Jersey killed 14 of their 19 penalties.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils in goals (27) and is tied with Jesper Bratt for most points (70). His 43 assists are second to Bratt who has 53. Nico Hischier has 26 goals and is five away from tying his career-high in a single season (31). Since returning from injury, Jacob Markstrom has played the Devils last two games. Through 38 games he has a 21-11-5 record, is averaging 2.24 goals against, and has a .910 save percentage.

Ahead of Friday's trade deadline, the Devils added two-time Stanley Cup Champion Brian Dumoulin. The veteran defenseman is a left-hand shot and brings a wealth of experience. Adding another left-hand shot will allow a Devils defenseman to switch back to their strong side.

The playoff race is getting tighter in the Metropolitan Division with the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers just points behind the Devils, each with a game in hand. However, New Jersey has performed well at home, going 8-4-1 in their last 13 games at Prudential Center. The Devils will have 12 of their final 19 games of the regular season at home. Following Friday's game, the Devils head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers before returning home for a two-game homestand.

The Jets enter Friday on the second half of a back-to-back. In their most recent game, the Jets beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, snapping a three-game winless skid. Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, and Adam Lowry all scored in the win, with the first two goals on the power play. Matvei Michkov scored the lone goal for the Flyers in the final three minutes of regulation. In their last 10 games, the Jets have gone 7-2-1.

Since Winnipeg is a top team in the NHL it’s no surprise the Jets have plenty of strengths. In addition to allowing the fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.32), Winnipeg is averaging the third most goals per game (3.48). The Jets power play is first in the league, scoring on 32% of their opportunities.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 35 goals. His 36 assists are third on the team while his 71 points are second. Kyle Connor’s 78 points are a team-high, as are his 46 assists. The third member of this line, Gabriel Vilardi, has 26 goals (3rd) and 58 points (3rd). With Eric Comrie playing Thursday night, it’s likely the Devils will face Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck is one of the best goaltenders in the NHL and his 36 wins lead the league. The Jets’ starter has a .926 save percentage and is averaging 2.01 goals against. Hellebuyck has six shutouts this season, for the third time in his career. If he reaches seven this season, he’ll set a new career-high.

Currently, Winnipeg is first in the Central Division, first the NHL, and the first team to 90 points this season. The Jets have a eight-point lead, with one more game played, over the Dallas Stars. Following Friday's game, the Jets travel to North Carolina to wrap up a four-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon contest against the Hurricanes.

Devils: Luke Hughes had six assists on the Devils five-game road trip, with two of those games being multi-assist nights for the defenseman (Feb. 23, 2A; Mar. 4, 2A). Hughes has 28 points this season (5G, 23A) and has added to his extensive role with the Devils with some penalty killing in recent games. With Hamilton's injury, Hughes has stepped up to quarterback the top power play unit, and bring offensive production as well.

Jets: Since returning from the 4 Nations break, Kyle Connor has nine points (2G, 7A) including two points in Thursday night's game (1G, 1 A). Connor's 78 points through 63 games are fourth in the NHL and he is 16 points away from setting a new single season career-high in this category. Connor is on Winnipeg's top line, with Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi. The trio combined for eight points in the win over the Flyers.

Devils: Siegenthaler (unknown, IR), J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed)

Jets: Kupari (concussion protocol)

