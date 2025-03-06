Devils Return Home | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, their first practice at home following an 11-day road trip.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
After a five-game, 11-day road trip, the New Jersey Devils are back on the ice for practice in preparation for Friday's game at home against the Winnipeg Jets.
Today's workflow:
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Palat - Mercer - Tatar
Dowling - Haula - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - Nemec
Casey - Kovacevic
MacDermid
Markstrom
Allen
Power play units were:
PP1 - Mercer, Meier, Hughes, Hischier, Bratt
PP2 - Casey, Tatar, Palat, Noesen, Cotter
