Jack Hughes Undergoes Shoulder Surgery | INJURY UPDATE 

Jack Hughes Undergoes Shoulder Surgery 

Hughes is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the 2025 Devils Training Camp

The New Jersey Devils provided the following medical update on center Jack Hughes, who was injured March 2, 2025, against Vegas:

Following a review of the imaging and subsequent conversations with Jack, his family, representatives, and the Devils’ medical and athlete care staffs, it was determined that Jack would proceed with shoulder surgery.

He underwent the successful procedure earlier today, which was performed by Dr. Peter Millett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.

Hughes is expected to make a full recovery to be available for 2025 New Jersey Devils Training Camp.

For roster purposes, Jack has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

