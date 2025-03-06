Devils Acquire Defenseman Brian Dumoulin | RELEASE

NEWARK, NJ - The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Brian Dumoulin via trade from Anaheim in exchange for unsigned draft choice Herman Traff and a 2025 conditional second-round draft pick (previously acquired, conditions are the selection will be the earlier of Edmonton or Winnipeg’s second-round pick). Anaheim is retaining 50% of Dumoulin's contract for the remainder of the season ($1,575,000 on a $3,150,000 cap hit).

Dumoulin, 33, is in his 12th NHL season and has played in all 61 of Anaheim’s games this season (2g-14a), while his 91 blocked shots ranked second on the team. The 6’4”, 215lbs., left-handed shot led the Ducks in total ice time for the season and was first among Anaheim blueliners in short-handed time on ice, while his 60 hits ranked third for all Anaheim defensemen.

Dumoulin spent one season with the Seattle Kraken before Anaheim acquired him in a trade on July 2, 2024. He played in 80 regular-season games with Seattle, and his 79 blocked shots ranked fourth on the Kraken.

Dumoulin logged his NHL debut on December 14, 2013, with Pittsburgh and tallied his first career goal on Dec. 15, 2014, against Tampa Bay. Dumoulin played in parts of 10 seasons with Pittsburgh from 2013-14 to 2022-23. He earned a career-high 25 points and 24 assists (1g-24a) in 2022-23, with his point total ranking third for all Pittsburgh defensemen. Dumoulin’s career +93 plus/minus rating with Pittsburgh ranks second all-time for defensemen in the franchise’s history, while his 546 career regular-season games rank fifth all-time for defensemen in franchise history.

He joins New Jersey after playing in 687 career NHL games, tallying 171 career points (27g-144) while accumulating 176 penalty minutes. Dumoulin carries postseason experience, winning consecutive Stanley Cup championships with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. He’s played in 81 career playoff games (4g-21a), all with Pittsburgh, which ranks third all-time for Penguins defensemen.

Born on September 6, 1991, in Biddeford, Maine, the Carolina Hurricanes selected Dumoulin with the 51st overall selection in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft. Dumoulin became the first Maine-native to win a Stanley Cup. Before playing professionally, Dumoulin played three seasons at the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) level at Boston College (Hockey East) from 2009-10 to 2011-12. He helped Boston College win NCAA Championships in 2010 and 2012 and earned numerous accolades at the NCAA level. Dumoulin was named Hockey East’s Best Defensive Defenseman in 2010-11 and 2011-12, and he was a Hobey Baker preliminary finalist in 2011-12.

On the international stage, Dumoulin represented the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s 2011 World Junior Championship and helped the U.S. win a Bronze Medal.