Devils Host Islanders to End Homestand | PREVIEW

islanders preview

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (41-31-7) vs. NY ISLANDERS (34-33-12)

New Jersey hosts the New York Islanders in the final contest of a five-game homestand.

You can watch on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Ott, Shore and Co.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: TNT 

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following Devils coach Sheldon Keefe's morning updates at 11 a.m. ET

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Metro Division and will open the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs in Carolina in Round One. The club still has three regular-season games left to finish up the year.

It’s been a record setting year for a few Devils players. Captain Nico Hischier set a career high with 35 goals, while Jesper Bratt has career highs in assists (67) and points (88). Bratt’s 67 assists are a single-season franchise record.

In some good injury news, defenseman Dougie Hamilton joined his teammates for practice on Saturday and the coaches hinted that he may be ready to play when the postseason begins.

The NY Islanders’ playoff hopes were squelched Saturday afternoon with a shootout loss to Philadelphia. The setback officially eliminated New York from postseason play.

The Islanders fate was really sealed in a 9-2 loss to the NY Rangers Thursday, both with the loss of the game and the loss of goalie Ilya Sorokin, who missed the game with a lower-body injury.

The Islanders have struggled all season to score goals, ranking 25th in the NHL with 2.77 goals per game and 31st with a 12.8% power play. They’ve missed offensive star Mathew Barzal for 49 games this season, a blow to the club’s offense. The Islanders’ usual stalwart defense has also been absent this year, as the team has allowed 3.14 goals per game, ranking 20th, and the PK is 31st with a 71.9% mark.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier has three goals in his past three games.

Islanders: Bo Horvat has points in nine of this last 13 games for 12 points (6g-6a).

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), J.Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), D.Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Islanders: Barzal (lower-body), Sorokin (lower-body), Varlamov (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
ISLANDERS
Goals
Hischier, 35
Lee, 29
Assists
Bratt, 67
Dobson, Horvat, 29
Points
Bratt, 88
Horvat, 56

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Islanders meet for the third and final time this season. Both teams have recorded one overtime win against the other, with both teams picking those wins on the road.
  • The Devils conclude a 5-game homestand against the Islanders. The club is 2-2-0 thus far.
  • Cody Glass has 7 points (2g-5a) in 11 games with New Jersey.
  • Hudson Fasching scored his first goal of the season Thursday night against the NY Rangers.
  • The Islanders have allowed 19 goals over the past three games.

More News

Hamilton Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Hamilton Could Be Ready for Playoffs | BLOG

Devils Can't Hold Lead in Loss to Pens | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Penguins 4, Devils 2

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE

Devils Practice Ahead of Final Season Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mourn Passing of Shero | BLOG

Bratt Nominated for Bill Masterton Award | BLOG

All-Time Devils' Greatest Games | STAN'S LISTS

Devils Fail to Clinch, Lose to Boston | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 7, Devils 2

Following His Lead | FEATURE

Devils Practice Prior to Facing the Bruins | NOTEBOOK

Devils Announce Return of WWE Night | PRESS RELEASE

Timo Strikes Twice as Devils Top Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Rangers 0

Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK