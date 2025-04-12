Devils Host Islanders to End Homestand | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Metro Division and will open the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs in Carolina in Round One. The club still has three regular-season games left to finish up the year.

It’s been a record setting year for a few Devils players. Captain Nico Hischier set a career high with 35 goals, while Jesper Bratt has career highs in assists (67) and points (88). Bratt’s 67 assists are a single-season franchise record.

In some good injury news, defenseman Dougie Hamilton joined his teammates for practice on Saturday and the coaches hinted that he may be ready to play when the postseason begins.

The NY Islanders’ playoff hopes were squelched Saturday afternoon with a shootout loss to Philadelphia. The setback officially eliminated New York from postseason play.

The Islanders fate was really sealed in a 9-2 loss to the NY Rangers Thursday, both with the loss of the game and the loss of goalie Ilya Sorokin, who missed the game with a lower-body injury.

The Islanders have struggled all season to score goals, ranking 25th in the NHL with 2.77 goals per game and 31st with a 12.8% power play. They’ve missed offensive star Mathew Barzal for 49 games this season, a blow to the club’s offense. The Islanders’ usual stalwart defense has also been absent this year, as the team has allowed 3.14 goals per game, ranking 20th, and the PK is 31st with a 71.9% mark.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier has three goals in his past three games.

Islanders: Bo Horvat has points in nine of this last 13 games for 12 points (6g-6a).

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), J.Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), D.Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Islanders: Barzal (lower-body), Sorokin (lower-body), Varlamov (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS