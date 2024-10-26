Devils Fall Short to Islanders in OT | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ— On the second half of a back-to-back, the New Jersey Devils fell behind early to the Islanders and kept playing catchup until the very end.

Three times the Devils worked their way back to a tie game before the two clubs played in overtime, where the Islanders ultimately prevailed.

"Missing out on the two points is hard,” Jesper Bratt said. “We do a good time fighting us back into a position of getting one points. Towards the end of the season that one point can make a big difference so obviously that was good."

After Brock Nelson opened the game's scoring with a deflection past Jake Allen just 1:23 into the game, the Devils were forced into a game of catchup. New Jersey was never quite out of it; goals from Nico Hischier in the first period and Curtis Lazar in the second period twice tied the game to keep the home team in the fight.

Former Devil Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 11:28 of the second, tipping in an Alexander Romanov shot. It was a lead the Islanders would hold until the waning moments of regulation.

With Jake Allen pulled for the extra attacker, the Devils went to work 6-on-5 with Jesper Bratt, the beneficiary of multiple bodies crashing Ilya Sorokin’s net, and the puck popping out to him at the right place and right time to score the third tying goal of the night.

Islanders Bo Horvat won the game early in overtime, 4-3, just after Nico Hischier was denied on a great chance in the opening 10 seconds of extra time.

"We’re so close, in saying that, we’re doing a lot of good things," Lazar said. "A few breakdowns end up in the back of our net. That’s the game. So, I don’t think it’s any reason to dwell on this, we fought hard, we pushed in the third, it took a while to get that, but to solidify that point, it’s massive.”

"It’s a little tough coming in here only getting one point out of it," Bratt added. "We were millimeters from almost getting two points and coming in here celebrating. Instead, we’re having the feeling we have now.”