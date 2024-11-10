Jack Hughes Scores OT Winner on Long Island | GAME STORY

By Amanda Stein
ELMONT, NY - Scoring the dirty goals, in front of the net, in the blue paint has become Stefan Noesen's bread and butter.

With 48 seconds left on the clock and Jacob Markstrom on the bench for the extra attacker, Noesen created the play that sent the puck off an Islander and into the net past Ilya Sorokin to tie the game at three and send the game on Long Island to overtime.

"Those are the moments you play hockey for,” Devils captain Nico Hischier said. “I think it’s an emotional, tight game; I think we played a well enough game to win that game, and getting rewarded for it makes it that much better.”

And then, like clockwork, Jack Hughes and his stardom took over once again. He bookends the Devils 4-3 overtime win scoring the opening Devils goal as well as the overtime winner to secure the two points and the Devils first three-game win streak of the season.

It wasn't all perfect, the Devils conceded two goals in less than two minutes mid-way through the third as the Islanders built a 3-1 lead. But it was the resiliency and trusting of the system in place that allowed New Jersey to carry the game past the finish line.

New Jersey beat the Islanders 4-3 and have strung together their first three-game win streak of the season.

By 12:26 of the third period, the Islanders had built a 3-1 lead on the Devils before Dawson Mercer and Noesen beat Sorokin in regulation.

Simon Holmstrom, Dennis Cholowski and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in regulation.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Ilya Sorokin was seemingly seeing and stopping everything by the Devils and it looked like, in order to at least score a single goal, the Devils would require a most perfect of shots. Well, that's something that Jack Hughes can do with ease. Hughes opened the scoring for New Jersey with a power play goal from the top of the left circle, ripping a wrist shot, high glove side on a screened Ilya Sorokin.

The goal was Hughes' sixth of the season, assisted by Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt.

NJD@NYI: Hughes scores PPG against Ilya Sorokin

• One of the game's most exciting plays came toward the end of the second period when Grant Hutton was stripped of the blue at the blueline by Jack Hughes. Hughes, uncontested, had enough room to go one-on-one with Sorokin. The Islanders netminder required a full splits save, hugging the post with his skate to make the improbable save.

It was one of those plays where both players, on both sides of the puck, made incredible plays.

Watch the highlight reel move and save below!

• Paul Cotter was deployed not only on his regular line with Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen, but the speedy, hard-working forward also took semi-regular shifts on the fourth line with Justin Dowling and Tomas Tatar. Since his debut with the Devils, Cotter has been a versatile forward, capable of handling a multitude of on-ice personas, whether he's being asked to play with Hughes on the first line or grind it out on the third or fourth line. It's what has made Cotter such a valuable asset to the lineup.

• During the second intermission, Islanders forward Matt Martin was interviewed on the big screen and asked about playing against Jack Hughes. Martin shared that it feels like Hughes creates and gets a breakaway on every single shift and praised his all-around talent before lauding his own goaltender, Sorokin, for constantly going head-to-head with the Devils star forward.

• The Islanders were held to just 11 shots after two periods.

• Nick DeSimone, called up to New Jersey on Friday, took warmups but did not dress for the game. The Devils have been able to roll the same lineup since the game against the Edmonton Oilers last week. In that time, New Jersey has gone 3-0-0.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils have a quick turnaround, hosting the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

