Jack Hughes Scores OT Winner on Long Island | GAME STORY

ELMONT, NY - Scoring the dirty goals, in front of the net, in the blue paint has become Stefan Noesen's bread and butter.

With 48 seconds left on the clock and Jacob Markstrom on the bench for the extra attacker, Noesen created the play that sent the puck off an Islander and into the net past Ilya Sorokin to tie the game at three and send the game on Long Island to overtime.

"Those are the moments you play hockey for,” Devils captain Nico Hischier said. “I think it’s an emotional, tight game; I think we played a well enough game to win that game, and getting rewarded for it makes it that much better.”

And then, like clockwork, Jack Hughes and his stardom took over once again. He bookends the Devils 4-3 overtime win scoring the opening Devils goal as well as the overtime winner to secure the two points and the Devils first three-game win streak of the season.

It wasn't all perfect, the Devils conceded two goals in less than two minutes mid-way through the third as the Islanders built a 3-1 lead. But it was the resiliency and trusting of the system in place that allowed New Jersey to carry the game past the finish line.

New Jersey beat the Islanders 4-3 and have strung together their first three-game win streak of the season.

By 12:26 of the third period, the Islanders had built a 3-1 lead on the Devils before Dawson Mercer and Noesen beat Sorokin in regulation.

Simon Holmstrom, Dennis Cholowski and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in regulation.