Devils Open Playoffs in Carolina | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are set to begin their quest for the Stanley Cup with a Round 1 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes — a familiar foe that eliminated them from the playoffs just two years ago. Game 1 is set for Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.

New Jersey finished third in the Metropolitan Division and comes into the postseason having tightened up their game significantly under head coach Sheldon Keefe. The Devils ended the year with the fifth-best goals-against average in the league (2.68), a massive leap forward from their 26th-place finish in that category just one season ago.

The team has also leaned heavily on its special teams. New Jersey ranked third in the NHL on the power play (28.2%) and second on the penalty kill (82.7%). That’s a strong contrast from Carolina’s 25th-ranked power play, though the Hurricanes did finish first overall on the penalty kill

Jesper Bratt paced the Devils in scoring during the regular season with 88 points, while Nico Hischier led the team with 35 goals. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom, acquired in the offseason, helped solidify the crease and gives New Jersey added playoff experience and stability.

Carolina, meanwhile, finished second in the Metro and continues to be one of the most consistent teams in the league. The Canes are fast, structured, and extremely stingy defensively, allowing the fewest shots against per game in the NHL.

Each team won two games in the regular-season series, with the home team victorious every time. Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Lenovo Center.