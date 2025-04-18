Devils-Hurricanes: Round 1 Preview | DEEP DIVE

REGULAR SEASON MATCH-UP
The Devils and Hurricanes met four times during the 2024-25 season. The home team won every contest as the clubs evenly split the season series. The last time they collided was in a back-to-back home-and-home series following the holiday break in December.
Jesper Bratt leads all players in series scoring with seven points on two goals and five assists. His seven points are followed by Jack Hughes’ six (1g-5a). Goalie Jacob Markstrom started three games against Carolina, going 2-1-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.
Jack Roslovic has a series-best three goals and leads Carolina with five points.
The Devils scored 12 goals while Carolina potted 13 (an empty-net goal being the difference). Both teams went 2-for-8 on the power play. By the numbers, it was as even a series as it can be.
Oct. 15 at Carolina: Hurricanes 4-2 W
Forward Jackson Blake scored his first career NHL goal in a 4-2 Hurricanes win at Lenovo Center.
Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere and Sebastian Aho also tallied for Carolina, while goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves in his season debut.
Jack Hughes had a goal and assist and Jesper Bratt had two assists in the losing effort. Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.
Nov. 21 at New Jersey: Devils 4-2 W
Jesper Bratt notched two goals and three points for the Devils in a 4-2 win against Carolina at the Prudential Center.
Jack Hughes had three assists while Dougie Hamilton and Stefan Noesen added goals against their former team. Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves for the win in his 500th career NHL game.
Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina.
Dec. 27 at New Jersey: Devils 4-2 W
Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom extended his winning streak to six games with a 29-save effort in a 4-2 New Jersey win at Prudential Center.
Jack Hughes had a goal and assist while Ondrej Palat, Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer added tallies.
Brent Burns and Eric Robinson scored for Carolina.
Dec. 28 at Carolina: Hurricanes 5-2 W
Carolina’s Jack Roslovic had two goals and three points as the Hurricanes picked up a 5-2 win against New Jersey at Lenovo Center.
Paul Cotter and Ondrej Palat scored for the Devils, who had a 2-1 lead early in the third period.
Dmitry Orlov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake and Roslovic (2) scored for Carolina.