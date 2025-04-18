Devils-Hurricanes: Round 1 Preview | DEEP DIVE

DEVILS AT A GLANCE

The Devils made a lot of roster changes coming into the 2024-25 season, including a complete overhaul on the blue line and crease. Added to the mix were goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defensemen Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacevic. The other big change was on the bench, as New Jersey hired Sheldon Keefe to take over the reigns as head coach.

The team abandoned its previous run-and-gun offense in return for a sounder defensive zone structure. The result saw the Devils go from 26th in defense in 2023-24 (3.43 goals allowed per game) to 5th in defense this season with a 2.68 GAA.

The Devils offense was less reliant on a rush attack and more reliant on offensive zone structure and special teams to generate offense. The overall result was another berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs, a 42-win season and 10-point standings improvement.

Injuries have plagued the club in the latter half of the year. The Devils lost defensive cornerstone Jonas Siegenthaler on Feb. 4. Until that time, Siegenthaler and partner Kovacevic had been the NHL’s No. 2 defensive shutdown pairing per analytics. Most devastating though was a month later, March 2, when superstar Jack Hughes was lost for the year with a shoulder injury. Hughes led the team in all offensive categories at the time of his injury and finished the year with 27 goals, 43 assists and 70 points in 62 games. One game later, defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup until the regular-season finale. New Jersey played 18 games without the trio: its best offensive player, its best offensive defenseman and its best defensive defenseman. The team went 9-8-1 in that stretch to stay above water. The good news is that Hamilton has returned to the lineup.

Team defense has been a strong point for the Devils, and they’ve received excellent goaltending from Markstrom and Jake Allen. Another key factor to the Devils’ success this year has been their special teams play. The club finished 3rd in power play and 2nd in penalty kill.